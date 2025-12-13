Billy Ray Cyrus Demands $7K Payback After 'Delusional' Woman Claiming to Be Miley's Real Mom Gets 'Absurd' Lawsuit Tossed

The legal battle began in May, when Jayme sued the country music singer in Tennessee, asserting she gave birth to Miley in 1992 — a claim that would have made her 12 years old at the time — and later entered into what she described as a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray and Tish.

Jayme also alleged she was allowed to choose Miley's name and to work as her nanny and piano teacher under the alleged arrangement.

Miley's father has categorically denied the accusations, labeling them "delusional" and "absurd". A judge dismissed the case on December 5, clearing the way for the singer to seek reimbursement for the legal costs he incurred defending himself.

According to the complaint, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "wrongfully assumed the role" of Miley's father without her consent and "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption, causing her "severe emotional distress". She accused Billy Ray and Tish of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."