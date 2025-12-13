Billy Ray Cyrus Demands $7K Payback After 'Delusional' Woman Claiming to Be Miley's Real Mom Gets 'Absurd' Lawsuit Tossed
Dec. 13 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus is asking a judge to force a woman who claims she is Miley Cyrus's biological mother to pay his legal bills after her lawsuit was thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com can report.
Court documents filed this week show the 64-year-old country singer has requested that Jayme Lee cover $7,564.13 in attorney's fees following the dismissal of her claims, which alleged that Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, adopted Miley after Jayme secretly gave birth to her as a child.
Cyrus Legal Battle
The legal battle began in May, when Jayme sued the country music singer in Tennessee, asserting she gave birth to Miley in 1992 — a claim that would have made her 12 years old at the time — and later entered into what she described as a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray and Tish.
Jayme also alleged she was allowed to choose Miley's name and to work as her nanny and piano teacher under the alleged arrangement.
Miley's father has categorically denied the accusations, labeling them "delusional" and "absurd". A judge dismissed the case on December 5, clearing the way for the singer to seek reimbursement for the legal costs he incurred defending himself.
According to the complaint, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "wrongfully assumed the role" of Miley's father without her consent and "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption, causing her "severe emotional distress". She accused Billy Ray and Tish of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."
Lee's Allegations
Jayme later expanded her allegations in an amended filing, accusing the former couple of "child abuse and endangerment" by making Miley "a public figure" and "knowingly placing her in the spotlight". She also claimed that "no valid adoption papers were ever lawfully signed due to the fraudulent inducement and duress under which consent was allegedly obtained," and because she was a minor who "lacked capacity to consent".
In the amended complaint, Jayme wrote: "At 12, in 1992, I was trying to find a lawyer to help me get visitation of Miley but I was brutally attacked and placed in a state of trauma until recently remembering how I came to be the parent of Miley."
Billy Ray's Response
Billy Ray responded by filing a motion to dismiss, stating Jayme's allegations were "clearly brought for the purposes of harassing" him and his family and "needlessly wasted" the Court's time and resources. His attorney argued that Tennessee law does not allow adoptions without court approval and cited statutes of limitation that barred Jayme's claims.
Following the dismissal, the singer formally asked the court to award him recovery of his legal costs.
Tish has not publicly responded to the allegations.