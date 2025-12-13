Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus Demands $7K Payback After 'Delusional' Woman Claiming to Be Miley's Real Mom Gets 'Absurd' Lawsuit Tossed

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus is seeking $7k in legal fees from a woman who claimed to be Miley Cyrus' biological mother.

Profile Image

Dec. 13 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Billy Ray Cyrus is asking a judge to force a woman who claims she is Miley Cyrus's biological mother to pay his legal bills after her lawsuit was thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com can report.

Court documents filed this week show the 64-year-old country singer has requested that Jayme Lee cover $7,564.13 in attorney's fees following the dismissal of her claims, which alleged that Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, adopted Miley after Jayme secretly gave birth to her as a child.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus Legal Battle

case dismissed billy ray cyrus demands k payback miley mom lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Jayme Lee sued Cyrus in May, alleging she gave birth to Miley in 1992.

The legal battle began in May, when Jayme sued the country music singer in Tennessee, asserting she gave birth to Miley in 1992 — a claim that would have made her 12 years old at the time — and later entered into what she described as a "private adoption agreement" with Billy Ray and Tish.

Jayme also alleged she was allowed to choose Miley's name and to work as her nanny and piano teacher under the alleged arrangement.

Miley's father has categorically denied the accusations, labeling them "delusional" and "absurd". A judge dismissed the case on December 5, clearing the way for the singer to seek reimbursement for the legal costs he incurred defending himself.

According to the complaint, Jayme claimed Billy Ray "wrongfully assumed the role" of Miley's father without her consent and "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption, causing her "severe emotional distress". She accused Billy Ray and Tish of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."

Article continues below advertisement

Lee's Allegations

case dismissed billy ray cyrus demands k payback miley mom lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The claim would have made Lee 12 years old at the time of the alleged birth.

Jayme later expanded her allegations in an amended filing, accusing the former couple of "child abuse and endangerment" by making Miley "a public figure" and "knowingly placing her in the spotlight". She also claimed that "no valid adoption papers were ever lawfully signed due to the fraudulent inducement and duress under which consent was allegedly obtained," and because she was a minor who "lacked capacity to consent".

In the amended complaint, Jayme wrote: "At 12, in 1992, I was trying to find a lawyer to help me get visitation of Miley but I was brutally attacked and placed in a state of trauma until recently remembering how I came to be the parent of Miley."

Billy Ray's Response

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Jeff Buckley

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Buckley's Mother FINALLY Breaks Her Silence About Tragic Son Ahead of 30th Anniversary of His Drowning Death

ray j kardashians defrauded public accuses kim kris rico violations

Ray J Claims the Kardashians 'Defrauded the Public' and Accuses Kim of RICO Violations and Credit Card Fraud in New Court Docs

case dismissed billy ray cyrus demands k payback miley mom lawsuit
Source: MEGA

A judge dismissed the case with prejudice on December 5.

Billy Ray responded by filing a motion to dismiss, stating Jayme's allegations were "clearly brought for the purposes of harassing" him and his family and "needlessly wasted" the Court's time and resources. His attorney argued that Tennessee law does not allow adoptions without court approval and cited statutes of limitation that barred Jayme's claims.

Following the dismissal, the singer formally asked the court to award him recovery of his legal costs.

Tish has not publicly responded to the allegations.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.