Carrol County Sheriff's Department Prepares For Protest After Hiring Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor
Carroll County is preparing for a protest over the sheriff's department's decision to hire Myles Cosgrove, the police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cosgrove and two other officers were fired for their involvement in a drug raid that led to Taylor being shot dead in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020.
The LMPD were investigating Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, and were approved to perform a no-knock raid of the victim's apartment. Seven cops, all wearing plain clothes, were involved in the operation when they forcefully entered the home.
Taylor was the only person killed in the firefight between the police and the alleged conspirators.
Taylor's death at the hand of white police officers, and the initial lack of charges for her death, led to numerous protests that added to those across the United States against police brutality and racism.
Eventually, Cosgrove, along with officers Brett Hankison and Jonathan Mattingly, were federally charged with violating Taylor's civil rights, unlawful conspiracy, obstruction, and unconstitutional use of force.
Cosgrove was fired from the LMPD in 2021 but faced no legal consequences for the killing.
In November 2022, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove's state peace officer certification, meaning he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.
Plans to protest the officer's hire are already in motion on Monday, April 24. Several Carroll County citizens took to Twitter to voice their concerns.
One wrote to the county's officials, "We have the right to peacefully assemble like everyone else… We live here too.." while another tweeted, "Every time one of these s*** gets fired and people act like some flavor of justice has been served, they move to another community and go right back to work."
Others began to call for a vote of no confidence to remove Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees from his position.
Carroll County's Chief Deputy Rob Miller later released a statement claiming that Cosgrove passed a background check.
"We think he will help reduce the flow of drugs in our area and reduce property crimes," Miller said. "We felt like he was a good candidate to help us in our county."
