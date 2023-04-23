Carrol County Sheriff's Department Prepares For Protest After Hiring Officer Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Cosgrove and two other officers were fired for their involvement in a drug raid that led to Taylor being shot dead in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020.

The LMPD were investigating Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, and were approved to perform a no-knock raid of the victim's apartment. Seven cops, all wearing plain clothes, were involved in the operation when they forcefully entered the home.

Taylor was the only person killed in the firefight between the police and the alleged conspirators.