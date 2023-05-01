Caroline Kennedy Furious With Brooke Shields for Dishing on Late Brother JFK Jr.: Sources

The Pretty Baby babe, now 57, revealed she had a lifelong crush on JFK Jr, and was elated when he finally asked her out in the 1980s. But she claimed he “showed his true colors” when she wouldn’t tumble into bed with him, then put her in a cab and ignored her when they ran into each other the next day!

A source said 65-year-old Caroline is hot under the collar over Brooke sassing her baby bro, who died while flying a plane in 1999.