Caroline Kennedy Furious With Brooke Shields for Dishing on Late Brother JFK Jr.: Sources

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 1 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Shields dishing on her time with John F. Kennedy Jr. in her new memoir has infuriated his sister, Caroline, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source said Caroline is furious with Brooke for branding John Jr., a letch for complaining after she refused to put out on their first — and only — date!

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Pretty Baby babe, now 57, revealed she had a lifelong crush on JFK Jr, and was elated when he finally asked her out in the 1980s. But she claimed he “showed his true colors” when she wouldn’t tumble into bed with him, then put her in a cab and ignored her when they ran into each other the next day!

A source said 65-year-old Caroline is hot under the collar over Brooke sassing her baby bro, who died while flying a plane in 1999.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“Caroline found Brooke’s comments sickening,” dished a source. “She understands Brooke wants attention, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of her brother. It’s been nearly 25 years since John died — but she still sees red when someone tries to tear him down!”

While promoting her book, Brooke spoke about her date with John Jr. to Howard Stern.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
Brooke Shields

"I was so madly in love with him since the time I was three. My mom would say, 'That's the boy you're going to marry,'" Brooke revealed.

The two ended up hanging out one night with his family.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"He was like, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy,'" Shields told Howard.

Brooke said after their “real date” she turned down his advances because “I kind of loved him too much.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She described their kiss as one of "the best kiss I've ever had in my life.” However, she said she froze up when thinking about taking the relationship further.

She explained, "I was like, 'Oh my God, you're falling in love and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again and you can't handle that.'"

"I wasn't playing a game, I really was just so afraid of being really hurt because if I slept with him I would have given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything,” she added.

