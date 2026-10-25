EXCLUSIVE: Cara Delevingne Admits Psychological Torment at Heart of Drugs Struggle

Delevingne, who began experimenting with illegal drugs during adolescence, also suggested her emotional vulnerability had become particularly pronounced when contemplating the release of her own music.

She said: "Back then, I could just about cope with people telling me I'm not pretty or ugly or not good at acting, but I couldn't deal with (scrutiny over my music.) I just wouldn't have been able to hack it."

The London-born star's comments underline the contrast between her confident public persona and the insecurities she experienced privately.

Despite becoming one of the world's most recognizable models and establishing a successful acting career, Delevingne admitted the relentless scrutiny accompanying fame had taken a significant emotional toll.

She previously explained substance abuse had become a means of escaping feelings she struggled to confront.

Speaking to ELLE, she said: "I numbed myself for a pretty long time and felt numb in general, even if I wasn't numbing myself to what I was doing. I didn't feel as grateful as I do now because it was just so intense, and I found that whirlwind of being recognised quite difficult. I'm just open to anything at this point."