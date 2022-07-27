Model Behavior? Cara Delevingne's Bizarre Antics Leave Fans Befuddled After Fast Food-Filled Outing

Dressed down from her usual red carpet appearances and catwalk gigs, Delevingne kept it low-key in a blouse covering a white tank top, gym shorts, and sneakers.

She could be seen rummaging through some belongings in her luxurious Audi while aggressively puffing on a cigarette in the nearly three-minute clip published by Daily Mail.

Moments before, she had rolled up some tobacco leaves in anticipation of her quick smoke break for the solo outing.