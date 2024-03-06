Home > News > Twilight Exclusive Details 'Twilight Star' Cam Gigandet and Estranged Wife Sued Over $21k in Alleged Unpaid Rent Source: MEGA Cam Gigandet and his estranged wife are being sued over alleged unpaid rent. By: Whitney Vasquez Mar. 5 2024, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Cam Gigandet can't escape his estranged wife because the two were just hit with a lawsuit. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Twilight actor, 41, and his ex, Dominique Geisendorff, 39, are being accused of failing to pay their rent, with the owner of the Los Angeles home claiming the pair hasn't forked over their annual payment in months.

"On or around August 25, 2022, Plaintiff and Defendants entered into a written residential lease," the lawsuit read. “The lease was for a one (1) year term and, thereafter, became a month-to-month tenancy. Pursuant to the lease, the tenant’s monthly rent obligation was $6,650.00." He alleged that Gigandet and Geisendorff hadn't been paid in four months.

Source: MEGA The homeowner filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming they haven't paid rent in four months.

“[Gigandet and Geisendorff] have breached the lease in that they have failed to pay the entire rent from November 2023 through February 2024," the suit filed on Tuesday continued. He said he's owed a whopping $21,600 in back rent.

The man claimed that the exes were served "a written notice stating the amount of rent due and requiring Defendants to pay the whole thereof or deliver up possession" of the home "and forfeit the lease within three (3) days;" however, the days have elapsed and the actors have "not tendered the amount demanded in the Notice." According to the homeowner, the "Defendants, and each of them, continue in possession of said REALTY without Plaintiff's permission or consent, and contrary to the terms of the lease."

Source: MEGA The owner claimed their lack of payment is "willful, intentional and unlawful."

He claimed their lack of payment is "willful, intentional and unlawful." The man wants the full amount, plus damages of $221.67 per day from March 1 until judgment day, and he's demanding they vacate immediately. At the time of this post, neither Gigandet nor Geisendorff have responded to the lawsuit. RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.

Gigandet is known for his role as the "tracker" vampire, James, in Twilight. His performance even won him the "Best Fight" award at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards with Robert Pattinson. He's also appeared in The O.C., The Young and the Restless, Easy A, The Roommate, and Burlesque, where he starred alongside powerhouse singers Cher and Christina Aguilera.

Source: MEGA His ex filed for divorce in August 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Geisendorff filed for divorce in August 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The Beneath the Surface actress cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split. The exes share three minor children. Gigandet's ex demanded joint and legal custody of the kids and for the actor to pay her spousal support. Court records seen by RadarOnline.com show there's been no movement in the divorce since December 2023, which is interesting, considering he shared a post with his girlfriend of over a year, Hannah, two months ago in January.

