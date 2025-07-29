California-Born FRISS Debuts Nicotine-Free Caffeine Pouches in Europe

A new kind of energy just landed in Europe. Today marks the official launch of FRISS, a function-oriented performance brand from California, introducing its nicotine-free caffeine energy pouches to consumers across Hungary. Designed for a generation constantly in motion, FRISS delivers clean caffeine energy through sleek white pouches — discreet, fast-acting, and crash-free. With 50mg of caffeine per pouch and a flavor-first experience, FRISS offers the stimulation of a double espresso or an energy drink without the common downsides of traditional energy products. FRISS is part of a growing category of oral pouch products, but uniquely contains no nicotine. Its benefits are rooted in scientific understanding of how caffeine works in the body and how delivery method affects user experience.

A New Standard for Energy

Founded by Abel Santa, a neuroscience graduate from the University of Southern California and the third generation of the family-owned Continental Tobacco Group, one of the largest European tobacco manufacturers, FRISS reflects a personal mission to offer healthier alternatives within the pouch category. “I never used nicotine or alcohol, but caffeine has always helped me stay sharp,” says Santa. “I wanted to create a product that aligns with both science and lifestyle — efficient, enjoyable, and better for your body.” Santa partnered with film director Immanuel Portus, most known for his mind-bending commercial campaigns for energetic brands Formula 1, Red Bull, and the Miami Heat, to helm FRISS’s content and marketing as creative director. Together, they designed a brand that reflects the Californian mindset: performance-driven, health-aware, and optimistic.

Why Europe, Why Now

While FRISS was conceptualized in Los Angeles, the team saw an opportunity to launch first in Europe, starting with Hungary with plans to expand to the UK and Germany—key markets where pouch usage is growing and health-conscious consumers are looking for alternatives. FRISS is now available in newspaper outlets and online, and soon will have rollouts in petrol station networks throughout Hungary. Each can contains 20 vegan, zero-calorie, zero-sugar pouches with a clean flavor profile developed by gastro geeks and manufactured in a specialized facility in Denmark.

More Than a Product, It’s a Movement

Built for Gen Z and younger Millennials, FRISS speaks to a generation that demands more from the products they use. They want performance and pleasure — without compromise. The brand calls this mindset “Canned California” — energy that’s spontaneous, stylish, and safe. Visually, the brand is bright and nostalgic, inspired by vintage California streetwear, sunset gradients, and the VHS-era feel-good aesthetic. But beyond the look, the experience is what matters most. “FRISS’s range of use is near infinite.” says Santa. “Anytime you need a boost of energy, whether it’s a run, an office meeting, or don’t have the time for a coffee break, the power of pure caffeine is literally in your pocket with FRISS.”

Sziget Activation Coming August

After its retail debut, FRISS will make its first live brand activation at Sziget Festival, one of Europe’s largest music events. The activation will feature live sampling, influencer takeovers, custom merchandise raffles, and original content creation to introduce FRISS directly to its core audience in a high-energy environment — a perfect match for a brand focused on clean stimulation.

What’s Next