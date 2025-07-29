Drake’s Iceman Era is Here: Here’s What We Know

After taking a tough hit from Kendrick in that 2024 rap feud, it’s no shock that Drake is on the move to bounce back with a new album and reclaim his spot as the beloved star he used to be, at least in the hip-hop industry.

Don’t get us wrong, though; we know there was a time when Drizzy’s success just flowed naturally. Back then, we could brush aside how he supposedly landed one of the biggest record deals ever, and it still felt like people genuinely cared.

The now so-called “OVO haters” couldn’t help but vibe to his tracks, his die-hard fans swore he’d never slip, and the rest of us couldn’t dodge his menacing presence in pop culture. A single Instagram comment from him could steal the spotlight as much as a hot new collab, and the OVO brand was actually a huge deal in the streets.

Even the wild gossip and rumors, no matter how messy, just boosted his vibe. There was something special about Drake’s heyday, not just before the Kendrick beef blew up, but even before he started dropping albums like Certified Lover Boy that were arguably far from his best works.

Now that enough time has passed, we are officially in the Iceman era, which will either break or make the God’s Plan artist as he fights to reclaim the narrative.