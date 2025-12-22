EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Health Fears as She Spirals After Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death

"Cait does not look like Cait, I am worried," wrote one watcher on social media.

Another added: "I guess she is grieving so much over Sophia that she was not able to get a blowout on her hair."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jenner's world fell apart last July after Hutchins, her former manager, crashed to her death during a freak road accident near her home in Calabasas, California.

Insiders said at the time how the loss hit Jenner like a ton of bricks, as the pair were inseparable for many years, and Hutchins, 29, was known to be Jenner's main support.

Since Hutchins' death, Jenner has led an extremely reclusive lifestyle, although she remains close to her six children, especially her daughters with Kris Jenner – Kendall Jenner, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28.