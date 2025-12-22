Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Health Fears as She Spirals After Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death

Caitlyn Jenner has sparked health fears, spiraling amid reports of Sophia Hutchins' tragic death.
Caitlyn Jenner has sparked health fears, spiraling amid reports of Sophia Hutchins' tragic death.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner remains devastated over the tragic death of her soulmate, Sophia Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and family members are struggling to lift her spirits.

The former Olympian, 76, sparked new fears for her welfare during a rare appearance on The Kardashians when she looked bloated and appeared out of it.

Loss Leaves Jenner Withdrawn

Insiders said Sophia Hutchins' July death in a Calabasas road crash has left Caitlyn Jenner grieving and increasingly reclusive.
Source: MEGA

"Cait does not look like Cait, I am worried," wrote one watcher on social media.

Another added: "I guess she is grieving so much over Sophia that she was not able to get a blowout on her hair."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jenner's world fell apart last July after Hutchins, her former manager, crashed to her death during a freak road accident near her home in Calabasas, California.

Insiders said at the time how the loss hit Jenner like a ton of bricks, as the pair were inseparable for many years, and Hutchins, 29, was known to be Jenner's main support.

Since Hutchins' death, Jenner has led an extremely reclusive lifestyle, although she remains close to her six children, especially her daughters with Kris JennerKendall Jenner, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 28.

Loved Ones Rally Around Cait

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are 'urging more family support.'
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed: "They're extremely worried about Cait and urging everyone else in the family to check in on her more often, instead of turning a blind eye and leaving it all to them.

"Both of them played a key part in getting their mom, Kris, to invite Cait onto The Kardashians. It meant a lot to Cait, but she needs a lot more love and support, especially with the holidays coming up.

"Sophia was so central to her entire world. Ever since the tragedy, Cait's been very introverted."

Sources claimed Kris Jenner's decision to include Caitlyn on 'The Kardashians' was pushed by Kendall and Kylie as they worry about her well-being.
Source: MEGA

The source added: "She ignores calls and stays cooped up in her house for weeks at a time, plus her sleep pattern's all over the map and she's not taking care of herself at all.

"For Kylie and Kendall, this is scary, especially with the holidays coming up. They've been suggesting a life coach should move in and take care of Cait, but she's fiercely independent and won't hear of it."

