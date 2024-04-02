'Disgusted' Caitlyn Jenner Accuses President Biden of 'Trying to Destroy Religion' — Cites DEBUNKED Easter Egg Story as Proof
Caitlyn Jenner accused President Joe Biden of “trying to destroy religion” this week, RadarOnline.com can report. She then proceeded to cite an already debunked Easter egg story as proof.
Jenner’s startling allegation was made on Monday during an appearance on Fox News.
The interview started with a discussion about President Biden and this year’s Transgender Day of Visibility which, by coincidence, happened to fall on the same day as this year’s Easter holiday.
According to Jenner, she is “fine” with the Transgender Day of Visibility – although she argued that President Biden should have “just said nothing” about the transgender holiday because it overlapped with Easter.
“First of all, the Transgender Day of Visibility is fine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted. “I have used it in the past. It’s fine. Trans people are okay.”
“My number one problem with this whole thing is this proclamation,” she continued. “President Biden never should have done it. To be honest with you, if he just said nothing, it would’ve been fine.”
“But I firmly believe that the left, they constantly look at the media and how they can manipulate things, and it’s a shame,” Jenner charged. “I mean, here Joe Biden is supposed to be a devout Christian, a devout Catholic, and to be honest with you, what he did is really flip the middle finger at all people of religion.”
Jenner then cited the debunked Easter egg story and argued that the story, which was already debunked several times over, was proof that President Biden was “trying to destroy religion.”
“This is really about, again, the Democrats, the left destroying the family structure, destroying religion,” she charged further. “I mean, they took the religious symbols off the Easter eggs in the White House Easter egg hunt.”
“It’s just all about trying to destroy religion, and what do they want?” Jenner pressed. “They want the religion to be government.”
- Khloe Kardashian Gave Ex-Husband Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Her Blessing For Their Podcast Before Premiere: Sources
- Joe Biden Doubles Down on 'Transgender Day of Visibility' Firing Back at Critics Caitlyn Jenner and Vivek Ramaswamy
- Caitlyn Jenner Pleads for Elon Musk's Legal Help to Fight Disney After Being Cut From Hulu's 'The Kardashians'
It should be noted that Jenner was referring to the debunked claim that the Biden Administration ordered all religious symbols to be removed from the Easter eggs during this year’s annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
While it was true that the Easter eggs could “not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements,” the American Egg Board later clarified that that was the case for the past 45 years and the last eight presidential administrations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The American Egg Board has been a supporter of the White House Easter Egg Roll for over 45 years and the guideline language referenced in recent news reports has consistently applied to the board since its founding, across administrations,” Emily Metz, the president of the American Egg Board, explained.
White House Deputy Assistant Elizabeth Alexander also debunked the claim that Jenner shared during her interview with Fox News on Monday.
Alexander explained that the same guidelines existed “for the last 45 years” – meaning that the same guidelines were in place for all four Easters celebrated during ex-President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.
“The American Egg Board flyer’s standard non-discrimination language requesting artwork has been used for the last 45 years,” she explained, “across all Dem & Republican Admins—for all WH Easter Egg Rolls.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden also came under fire from the GOP for celebrating the Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter this year.
The majority of Biden’s critics apparently did not realize that the transgender holiday has been celebrated on March 31 since 2009 and that Easter, which changes every year, just happened to fall on March 31 because it is always celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox.