Caitlyn Jenner and CNN's Scott Jennings Among Stars Stuck in Bomb-Ravaged Israel As Donald Trump Faces Biggest Test Yet to Avoid World War III

Earlier on Friday, the 75-year-old shared a photo of herself praying at the Western Wall, leaning against the Israeli holy site with her head bowed down.

She captioned the emotional pic: "Yesterday in Jerusalem. My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!"

Jenner, who is a quarter Jewish, is holed up at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. She told an Israeli television station that her family is worried for her.

"I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe," she told the network. "I reassured her: 'Don't worry, I'll keep myself safe, and they'll take care of me.'"

Hours later, she posted a photo of crisscrossing missiles flying in the sky. She sarcastically captioned the pic: "A 'quiet' night in Tel Aviv. There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us."

The humanitarian could be stuck in the Jewish homeland a little longer, as flights to and from Israel have been suspended, and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport has closed down.