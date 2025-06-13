Caitlyn Jenner and CNN's Scott Jennings Among Stars Stuck in Bomb-Ravaged Israel As Donald Trump Faces Biggest Test Yet to Avoid World War III
Caitlyn Jenner has been trapped in Israel as the Middle Eastern nation trades a barrage of bombs and missiles with its enemy Iran, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Olympian was in Israel for Tel Aviv's Pride Parade, which was canceled Friday due to security concerns.
Earlier on Friday, the 75-year-old shared a photo of herself praying at the Western Wall, leaning against the Israeli holy site with her head bowed down.
She captioned the emotional pic: "Yesterday in Jerusalem. My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!"
Jenner, who is a quarter Jewish, is holed up at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. She told an Israeli television station that her family is worried for her.
"I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe," she told the network. "I reassured her: 'Don't worry, I'll keep myself safe, and they'll take care of me.'"
Hours later, she posted a photo of crisscrossing missiles flying in the sky. She sarcastically captioned the pic: "A 'quiet' night in Tel Aviv. There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us."
The humanitarian could be stuck in the Jewish homeland a little longer, as flights to and from Israel have been suspended, and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport has closed down.
Nowhere to Go
Also trapped in Israel as the battle with Iran intensifies is CNN analyst Scott Jennings, who has been covering the increasingly tense events.
Jennings tried to stay positive, joking in an interview: "Definitely not getting out today. Lol."
The reporter is staying in a hotel in Tiberius, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. He texted: "From my hotel balcony, I watched jets streaming overhead headed west to east."
Later, he documented the Iranian attack on X, tweeting: "Just recorded this over my hotel on Sea of Galilee in Israel - and then a minute later heard a BOOM. This is looking south. Hearing booms in distance. Iran missile attacks, I presume."
Jennings revealed earlier he was moved to a safe room during a rocket attack in Jerusalem, and expressed amazement as "the locals take it all in stride."
He added: "Israel expertly carried out an attack on the enemies of Western Civilization, and I’m glad I had a front row seat.
Israel Attack
A day after Israel launched over 200 warplanes in a coordinated strike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing at least three of the country's military commanders, the Islamic Republic fired back.
Air raid sirens sounded across Israel as Iranian missiles struck the country in retaliation. The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem on Friday, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike.
The army said dozens of missiles were launched, and the army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters.
Iran's Response
Tensions in the volatile region have escalated over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Iran said on Thursday it would activate a third nuclear enrichment facility, shortly after a U.N. watchdog censured Iran for failing to comply with nonproliferation obligations.
The nation's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed revenge, saying Iran would not allow Israel to "escape safely from this great crime they committed."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military planned for months "to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival."
While President Donald Trump urged Iran to make a deal "before it is too late."