Busy Philipps, 47, Reveals Rare Malignant Brain Tumor Diagnosis After Undergoing Two Surgeries

Looking back on the lengthy ordeal and recovery, Philipps admitted, "I'm grateful that I'm alive."

In an interview with People, the 47-year-old revealed she first went in for an MRI on a whim, curious to see what a Prenuvo scan, a full-body MRI that checks for more than 500 conditions, might find.

"I didn’t know why I wanted to get this scan except for the fact that I just did," said Philipps, who didn't present any obvious symptoms of having a tumor, such as seizures.

But getting the scan may have saved her life. Doctors discovered a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare slow-growing tumor. Suddenly, the situation became serious.

Philipps recalled a doctor telling her, "'This is a real tumor, and it's inside your brain. And Busy, it’s got to come out."

"I was hyperventilating and trying to breathe."