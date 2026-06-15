Bungee Jump Horror: Chilling Final Post Revealed After Woman, 21, Was Thrown Off Bridge Without Cord and Plunged to Her Death

A 21-year-old woman who was killed when she was thrown off a bridge without a safety cord seemingly second-guessed her eventually fatal decision hours earlier, RadarOnline.com can report. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell 130 feet from a popular bungee platform in São Paulo, Brazil, after staff members carried her to the edge and tossed her over.

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Fun Turns Tragic

The young woman was planning to bungee off the Ponte do Esqueleto, known as Skeleton Bridge, in the municipality of Limeira over the weekend. The abandoned bridge is a popular launching platform for thrill seekers and tourists. To make her experience more intense, de Freitas asked the staff of a bungee business to throw her from the bridge airplane style, with two instructors hoisting her above their shoulders as she spread out her arms. Several others on the bridge had their cameras rolling to document the leap of faith.

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A 21-year-old woman died during a bridge jump in Limeira, Brazil, after workers allegedly failed to secure her safety rope before she was pushed from a 40-meter-high bridge. pic.twitter.com/EjZwOxqAPR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026 Source: @Breaking911/X

However, moments after launching her, one of the filming witnesses pointed to the rope left on the ground and shouted, "Guys, the rope!" The woman fell 130 feet into the abyss without being properly attached to any security equipment. She was killed on impact. Meanwhile, the instructors were wearing their harnesses, which appeared to be attached to a security rope.

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Her Eerie Last Post

Source: X Video of the incident shows workers hoisting the woman over their heads and tossing her 'airplane style'.

Just before her jump, de Freitas posted a photo to her Instagram stories showing the grassy field below her, along with the now-eerie caption, "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???" She has no idea it would be her last post. The physical education and sports management student was pronounced dead at the scene. Her fiancé was watching as she plummeted to the ground, according to cops. Three men were arrested for "homicide with dolus eventualis" – meaning they were aware of the risk of death but went ahead anyway. Officials said the investigation could lead to murder charges.

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Heartbreaking Reaction

Source: @Maria Eduarda Rodrigues/instagram She questioned her decision in her eerie final post.

Videos of the tragic toss have been widely circulated online, and viewers shared their reactions to watching the horror unfold. "Unbelievable that no one saw that it was being tested without a cord," one person tweeted. "There were 10 more people watching." Another person questioned: "Who the heck lets 3 random Brazilian guys with clearly all the training and intelligence of mentally challenged orangutans throw her off a cliff?" One person demanded: "Charge them all with murder. They 'forget' the one thing that is needed." While a fourth person added: "I feel bad for her fiancé, who was watching as this happened. They were supposed to spend a lifetime together."

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The Workers May Not Have Been Authorized to be on the Bridge

Source: @X