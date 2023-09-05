Revealed: Deeply Disturbing Sketches of Girls Bound, Gagged, Drawn by BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader
A series of disturbing sketches drawn by BTK serial killer Dennis Rader were recently released by investigators, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a harrowing development to come nearly 20 years after Rader’s arrest in 2005, Kansas police revealed that they recovered hundreds of sketches drawn by the “BTK” killer that depicted young girls being bound and gagged.
The sketches also reportedly depicted a number of barns and silos that investigators are working to locate and identify in an effort to find additional victims that were potentially killed by Rader.
“We’re hoping that releasing these, someone might recognize one of these barns or the unique features in them, or the closeness of the silo to the barn or possibly might have even found items that they didn’t know why were there that could be very important in this case,” Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told CNN on Monday.
“Even if the barn is not there anymore, we would still like that information,” Sheriff Virden added.
According to CNN, hundreds of Rader’s drawings were recovered shortly after the serial killer’s arrest in 2005.
Sheriff Virden launched an investigation in January 2023 connected to the 1976 disappearance and suspected murder of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney.
Rader is reportedly a prime suspect in the 1976 cold case and Osage County investigators released some of the serial killer’s drawings in an effort to receive help in their newly launched investigation.
Meanwhile, Rader’s daughter – Kerri Rawson – told CNN that her serial killer father “loved” barns and silos. She also suspects that more victims were possibly “buried” inside the barns and silos that Rader sketched.
“My father absolutely loves barns and silos,” Rawson told the outlet this week. “Every time we drove around going camping, fishing, to college, he’d absolutely say this one – like he said, I want to retire here. And he would tease my mom about it.”
“And then after he was arrested, we found out later that he had massive fantasies about those specific locations,” she continued. “So now we’re driving around trying to find those by my memory and noting them because we need to go see, is there anybody missing or buried there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rader was recently named the prime suspect in Kinney’s 1976 disappearance and the 1990 murder of another victim named Shawna Beth Garber.
Rader’s daughter also believes he was involved in at least three more cold cases – including the disappearance of a woman from Hays, Kansas in 1983, an unsolved murder in Kansas, and a violent crime in Oklahoma.
Rader is currently serving ten consecutive life sentences at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas for the murder of ten people between 1974 to 1991.