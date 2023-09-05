Revealed: Deeply Disturbing Sketches of Girls Bound, Gagged, Drawn by BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader

The sketches also reportedly depicted a number of barns and silos that investigators are working to locate and identify in an effort to find additional victims that were potentially killed by Rader.

“We’re hoping that releasing these, someone might recognize one of these barns or the unique features in them, or the closeness of the silo to the barn or possibly might have even found items that they didn’t know why were there that could be very important in this case,” Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told CNN on Monday.