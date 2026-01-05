EXCLUSIVE: Son's 'Murder' of Texas Couple Sparks Fears Reiner Bloodbath Could Be Start of a Wave of 'Copycat Family Massacres'

Bryce Ragan is accused of killing his parents inside their Texas home in a case RadarOnline.com can reveal has deeply unsettled local officials and prompted wider fears it is a sign a spate of family-on-family killings – just like the Reiners massacre – could erupt across the United States. Police say the bodies of Jackie Ragan, 72, and Leonard Frank Ragan, 73, were found on the morning of Sunday, December 30, after officers were sent to the couple's home in McKinney for a welfare check requested by relatives who had not heard from them for several days.

Welfare Check Ends In Double Homicide

Leonard had previously served as McKinney's city manager, a role he held from March 2008 until June 2010. Officers entered the property through a back door and discovered the couple dead in the living room. While investigating, they encountered their son, Bryce, in a bedroom holding a firearm, police said. After he allegedly refused commands to drop the weapon, officers shot him multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities have confirmed the deaths are being treated as homicides, but have not said how the couple was killed. No officers were injured, and police said there is no threat to the public.

Bryce has since been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant. The Texas Rangers are separately investigating the officer-involved shooting. Paul Grimes, McKinney's current city manager, said at the time of the horror: "Our condolences and prayers are with the family. We are unable to comment further while this is an active investigation."

'I Am at Such a Loss'

Jackie Regan's brother, David Foster, expressed anguish and disbelief in a Facebook post, asking: "What in the hell is wrong with the world today?" Foster also wrote his nephew had been a high-achieving student but struggled with mental health issues as an adult. "Mental problems have turned into a plague in the U.S.A.," he declared. Foster added he was the relative who requested the welfare check and said officers had visited the home multiple times before forcing entry. "I am at such a loss," he said. Neighbors described shock in the usually quiet area. Nate Barrett, who lives nearby, said: "It's very shocking. It's always something you never expect in your own neighborhood… You always hear about this on the news." Former city leaders recalled Leonard as a diligent public servant. Brian Loughmiller, a former mayor who worked with him, said: "I was shocked. Over the holidays, the vision you have of everybody is: it's such a happy time, a celebratory time. Just reminds you it's not always the case." Another former mayor, George Fuller, said: "No words to make sense of something like this."

Fears Of Copycat Family Bloodbaths

