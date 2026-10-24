EXCLUSIVE: How Bruce Willis Helped Ben Affleck Become a Hollywood Player

The veteran Die Hard actor offered guidance on everything from his younger co-star's speaking voice to the film roles he should accept, although Affleck admitted he did not always follow his recommendations.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Affleck said: "Bruce Willis once turned to me and was like, 'Your voice is too high.'"

The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled being baffled by the suggestion his natural speaking voice could damage his prospects of becoming a leading man.

He said: "I was like, 'What?' He was like, 'Don't have that high voice.' I was like, 'Bruce, that's just my voice. Can I change that?'"

Willis apparently believed his advice could help Affleck establish the commanding screen presence associated with Hollywood's biggest action stars.

Affleck recalled Willis responding: "You don't wanna sound like that, man! I'm helping you out!"

Despite ignoring the suggestion, Affleck remembered the exchange affectionately, insisting Willis had been genuinely interested in helping him succeed.

"(He's) the sweetest guy in the world. I love Bruce, and he really was giving me a tip," the Good Will Hunting star recalled.