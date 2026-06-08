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EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen Working Himself to Death — New Fears as Relentless Rocker, 78, Pushes Himself to the Limit

Bruce Springsteen's relentless pace has been raising concerns about his health and well-being.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen's relentless pace has been raising concerns about his health and well-being.

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June 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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No surrender singer Bruce Springsteen refuses to scale back his relentless touring at age 76 – but loved ones fear he's rocking himself into an early grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Most recently, the Glory Days hitmaker tried to prove he was tougher than the rest by packing a whopping 20 shows into his two-month, coast-to-coast Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour with the E Street Band.

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Health Fears Shadow Springsteen's Tour

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An insider said Bruce Springsteen continues to push himself onstage despite past health setbacks.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

An insider said Bruce Springsteen continues to push himself onstage despite past health setbacks.

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"The issue during this round of touring is how hard Bruce pushes himself onstage," shared an insider. "He's performing these giant shows in stadiums and arenas and maxing out his energy every single night.

"He thinks he's invincible – but his health history shows he's anything but!"

It was just a few years ago that everything came screeching to a halt for the Boss amid back-to-back health challenges. In 2023, he was diagnosed with a peptic ulcer that forced him to postpone more than 20 concert dates, leading the Born to Run belter to reveal he "literally couldn't sing at all" for two to three months because it was too painful.

"You sing with your diaphragm," he explained. "You know, my diaphragm has hurtin to badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me."

While the Wrecking Ball warbler admitted to being "nervous" about his prognosis, he returned to the stage in March 2024 – only to be sidelined again just two months later.

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Springsteen postponed tour dates in 2023 after a peptic ulcer left him unable to sing.
Source: River / MEGA

Springsteen postponed tour dates in 2023 after a peptic ulcer left him unable to sing.

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This time, "under doctor's direction," he pushed back a handful of shows while navigating "vocal issues."

"Bruce had to acknowledge his limits during that time and the 2026 tour is about showing he's back 100 percent," said the source.

He also previously underwent surgery to repair damaged discs in his neck and has admitted a troubling history of alcohol abuse.

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Loved Ones Fear Bruce Won't Stop

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Sources said Springsteen is performing lengthy shows with the E Street Band as part of his current tour.
Source: SI1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Sources said Springsteen is performing lengthy shows with the E Street Band as part of his current tour.

With a running time of roughly three hours, his current megaset includes renditions of Hungry Heart, Dancing in the Dark, Badlands and fan-favorites.

"Bruce is doing it for the fans," said the insider. "He's putting himself under massive amounts of pressure to perform at a high level because he wants the fans to get their money's worth."

Sources said that need to please could end up costing the rock legend, though.

"The people who love Bruce and are with him day to day are concerned," shared the insider. "Nobody wants to see Bruce work himself into an early grave."

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