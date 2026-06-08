EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen Working Himself to Death — New Fears as Relentless Rocker, 78, Pushes Himself to the Limit

"The issue during this round of touring is how hard Bruce pushes himself onstage," shared an insider. "He's performing these giant shows in stadiums and arenas and maxing out his energy every single night.

"He thinks he's invincible – but his health history shows he's anything but!"

It was just a few years ago that everything came screeching to a halt for the Boss amid back-to-back health challenges. In 2023, he was diagnosed with a peptic ulcer that forced him to postpone more than 20 concert dates, leading the Born to Run belter to reveal he "literally couldn't sing at all" for two to three months because it was too painful.

"You sing with your diaphragm," he explained. "You know, my diaphragm has hurtin to badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me."

While the Wrecking Ball warbler admitted to being "nervous" about his prognosis, he returned to the stage in March 2024 – only to be sidelined again just two months later.