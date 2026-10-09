EXCLUSIVE: Behind 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell's Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Charismatic Bruce Campbell – the beloved boomstick-brandishing hero of the cult classic Evil Dead horror series – heartbreakingly revealed that he has just five years to live following his cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'm in a five-year prognosis," saidCampbell, 68. "This is what the type of cancer I have – which I don't want to get into – is the current thing in a five-year deal."
Campbell Vows Cancer Won’t Slow Him Down
But candid Campbell insists he's not living in fear and has a positive mindset.
"It's a fascinating thing that takes place because [cancer] messes with your head, too. I've decided, though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it," he shared.
"You can go down a massive rabbit hole. The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have exactly what you have. I won't touch it with a 10-foot pole."
Campbell vowed not to slow down as he discussed Ernie & Emma, the new dramedy he wrote, directed, produced and stars in.
Campbell Refuses to Put Life on Hold
"It's a very fascinating time of having a movie about a guy who's spreading his wife's ashes, who died, made by a guy who's dying," Campbell said.
"I'm moving on. I got a movie to promote. And when I promote this movie, I have nothing. I'm free and clear when I promote this movie mentally. You have to make this decision of, 'Well, OK, but do I have to stop everything that I'm doing because of this?' Well, no."
Campbell initially revealed his diagnosis in March without elaborating on the type of disease he developed.
Campbell Details ‘Treatable, Not Curable’ Cancer Battle
At the time, he wrote on X: "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that – I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable,' not 'curable.'"
"I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too."
Now, the Burn Notice star explained: "The cancer, it creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. You don't die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you."