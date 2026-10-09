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EXCLUSIVE: Behind 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell's Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Bruce Campbell's cancer diagnosis and prognosis emerge as 'Evil Dead' star shares his health update.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Campbell's cancer diagnosis and prognosis emerge as 'Evil Dead' star shares his health update.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Charismatic Bruce Campbell – the beloved boomstick-brandishing hero of the cult classic Evil Dead horror series – heartbreakingly revealed that he has just five years to live following his cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I'm in a five-year prognosis," saidCampbell, 68. "This is what the type of cancer I have – which I don't want to get into – is the current thing in a five-year deal."

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Campbell Vows Cancer Won’t Slow Him Down

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Bruce Campbell said he is maintaining a positive mindset following his cancer diagnosis.
Source: SI1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Bruce Campbell said he is maintaining a positive mindset following his cancer diagnosis.

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But candid Campbell insists he's not living in fear and has a positive mindset.

"It's a fascinating thing that takes place because [cancer] messes with your head, too. I've decided, though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it," he shared.

"You can go down a massive rabbit hole. The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have exactly what you have. I won't touch it with a 10-foot pole."

Campbell vowed not to slow down as he discussed Ernie & Emma, the new dramedy he wrote, directed, produced and stars in.

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Campbell Refuses to Put Life on Hold

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The actor is continuing to promote 'Ernie & Emma' despite his illness.
Source: RG4 / WENN.com / MEGA

The actor is continuing to promote 'Ernie & Emma' despite his illness.

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"It's a very fascinating time of having a movie about a guy who's spreading his wife's ashes, who died, made by a guy who's dying," Campbell said.

"I'm moving on. I got a movie to promote. And when I promote this movie, I have nothing. I'm free and clear when I promote this movie mentally. You have to make this decision of, 'Well, OK, but do I have to stop everything that I'm doing because of this?' Well, no."

Campbell initially revealed his diagnosis in March without elaborating on the type of disease he developed.

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Campbell Details ‘Treatable, Not Curable’ Cancer Battle

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In his March announcement, Campbell described his cancer as treatable but not curable.
Source: FMB / WENN.com / MEGA

In his March announcement, Campbell described his cancer as treatable but not curable.

At the time, he wrote on X: "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that – I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable,' not 'curable.'"

"I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too."

Now, the Burn Notice star explained: "The cancer, it creeps me out because of the ancillary stuff that it does. You don't die from cancer. You die from what cancer does to you."

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