EXCLUSIVE: Behind 'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell's Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

"I'm in a five-year prognosis," saidCampbell, 68. "This is what the type of cancer I have – which I don't want to get into – is the current thing in a five-year deal."

Charismatic Bruce Campbell – the beloved boomstick-brandishing hero of the cult classic Evil Dead horror series – heartbreakingly revealed that he has just five years to live following his cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bruce Campbell said he is maintaining a positive mindset following his cancer diagnosis.

But candid Campbell insists he's not living in fear and has a positive mindset.

"It's a fascinating thing that takes place because [cancer] messes with your head, too. I've decided, though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it," he shared.

"You can go down a massive rabbit hole. The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have exactly what you have. I won't touch it with a 10-foot pole."

Campbell vowed not to slow down as he discussed Ernie & Emma, the new dramedy he wrote, directed, produced and stars in.