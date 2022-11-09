Brittney Griner's Move To A Penal Colony Sparks Concerns Of 'Harsh Conditions' Weeks After Russian Court Upheld Her 9-Year Sentence

The eight-time all-star center left from a detention center in Iksha on November 4 and her new location remains unknown.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Griner's loved ones may have to wait for an update on her whereabouts. "Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received," lawyers said on behalf of the Phoenix Mercury star.

Unsurprisingly, the move has left many upset as Griner fights for her freedom after she pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in July.