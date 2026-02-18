EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Last Family Fan — How Car-Crash Songbird's Son Jayden Can't be Swayed by Mom's Bizarre Antics

Over-the-Moon mom Britney Spears may be estranged from most of her family, but she's thrilled that younger son Jayden James Federline still visits regularly and even spent Christmas with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The troubled pop tart, 44, shared a sweet snap of her and Jayden on Instagram along with a unicorn emoji, meaning that she thinks of him as unique.

The kindhearted 19-year-old quietly works to support her and also pushes his brother Sean Preston, 20, to stay in touch with her, too.