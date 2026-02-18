EXCLUSIVE: Britney's Last Family Fan — How Car-Crash Songbird's Son Jayden Can't be Swayed by Mom's Bizarre Antics
Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Over-the-Moon mom Britney Spears may be estranged from most of her family, but she's thrilled that younger son Jayden James Federline still visits regularly and even spent Christmas with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled pop tart, 44, shared a sweet snap of her and Jayden on Instagram along with a unicorn emoji, meaning that she thinks of him as unique.
The kindhearted 19-year-old quietly works to support her and also pushes his brother Sean Preston, 20, to stay in touch with her, too.
Jayden Stays Close to Britney
"Both of Britney's boys love her, but the last few years it's only been Jayden who's been willing to spend time with her," said an insider.
"He spent Christmas with her this year for the second time in a row, and it went really well. Britney spoiled him, of course. Cynical people will say he was there for the presents, but that is totally off the mark."
The source said the Toxic songbird would shower him with gifts whether he was with her or not, and in fact, she gave Sean just as many presents even though he spent the holidays with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' family in Louisiana.
Source Says Britney’s Love for Sons Is Unconditional
"Brit doesn't withhold her love from her boys, no matter what she might say when she's angry – her love for them is totally unconditional," said the source, who also insists that Jayden doesn't have any ulterior motives.
"Jayden is in her life because he genuinely loves her, she's his mom and he can't help but worry about her," says the source. "It's very sweet – he is very much the bright spot in her life right now."
The teen also encouraged his reluctant brother to stay in contact and support her.
Sean Still Keeps Distance
"Sean has spoken to her a couple of times, mostly just to make his brother happy," the source said. "But so far, he hasn't been willing to actually visit her because he's still very wary of her."
According to our insider, "Jayden understands where Sean is coming from, but he's not nearly as bothered by his mom's antics – a lot of what she does seems to roll off his back."