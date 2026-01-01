EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Doing Her Best to Put Her Negative Feelings' About Kevin Federline to the Side as Troubled Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Sons Sean and Jayden
Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Amid her recent spiraling, Britney Spears – who was recently photographed leaving a wine bar, glass in hand – finally has some good news. RadarOnline.com can reveal, after years of estrangement, the 43-year-old is slowly reconnecting with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden Spears, 19, her sons with ex Kevin Federline.
"The chance to be back in touch is precious," said an insider. "She's very grateful that they're speaking to her."
Britney Puts Past Hurt Aside
The reconciliation comes in the wake of the October release of You Thought You Knew, Federline's bombshell memoir, in which the 47-year-old recounts the Toxic singer's erratic behavior and drug use during their marriage and his fears for her future.
She called his allegations "gaslighting" and "lies."
"Britney doesn't want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things," said the insider. "She's doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side."
Since Spears and Federline called it quits, the two have faced many years of rough co-parenting their sons.
Following the singer's troubles, Federline and the two boys moved to Hawaii.