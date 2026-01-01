EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Doing Her Best to Put Her Negative Feelings' About Kevin Federline to the Side as Troubled Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Sons Sean and Jayden

The reconciliation comes in the wake of the October release of You Thought You Knew, Federline's bombshell memoir, in which the 47-year-old recounts the Toxic singer's erratic behavior and drug use during their marriage and his fears for her future.

She called his allegations "gaslighting" and "lies."

"Britney doesn't want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things," said the insider. "She's doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side."