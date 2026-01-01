Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Doing Her Best to Put Her Negative Feelings' About Kevin Federline to the Side as Troubled Singer Hopes to Reconcile With Sons Sean and Jayden

britney spears holiday heartbreak sons skip christmas
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears faces holiday heartbreak as sons Sean and Jayden may skip Christmas with her.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Amid her recent spiraling, Britney Spears – who was recently photographed leaving a wine bar, glass in hand – finally has some good news. RadarOnline.com can reveal, after years of estrangement, the 43-year-old is slowly reconnecting with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden Spears, 19, her sons with ex Kevin Federline.

"The chance to be back in touch is precious," said an insider. "She's very grateful that they're speaking to her."

Britney Puts Past Hurt Aside

picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's memoir 'You Thought You Knew' put Spears 'in a tailspin', according to insiders.

The reconciliation comes in the wake of the October release of You Thought You Knew, Federline's bombshell memoir, in which the 47-year-old recounts the Toxic singer's erratic behavior and drug use during their marriage and his fears for her future.

She called his allegations "gaslighting" and "lies."

"Britney doesn't want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things," said the insider. "She's doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side."

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears has worried her loved ones by going 'off grid' and refusing to answer calls and messages.

Since Spears and Federline called it quits, the two have faced many years of rough co-parenting their sons.

Following the singer's troubles, Federline and the two boys moved to Hawaii.

