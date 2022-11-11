'Doesn't Get Lower Than That!' Britney Spears SLAMS Ex-Assistant For Claiming Singer Passed Out $100 Bills In Documentary
Britney Spears blasted her former assistant for appearing in documentaries about the pop star's life and 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Circus singer vented her frustrations about an ex-staffer while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, referencing a story told in Framing Britney Spears by Felicia Culotta.
"The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out !!!" Spears wrote in a now-deleted post. "I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that!!!"
"I mean it doesn't get lower than that ... why did you say that ??? That's not even true!!!" the Grammy-winning artist continued, noting she has been through enough.
Spears further unleashed, "Wasn't it already bad enough what they did to me, and on top of it, everybody is getting together and doing the trashiest docs I've ever seen in my life saying it's TO HELP ME??? You must be some clever folks!!!"
In the documentary, Culotta told viewers that she had known Spears since she was five years old, detailing how she later became her chaperone while explaining that she was speaking out to "remind people why they fell in love with [Spears] in the first place."
After seeing Spears' since-removed Twitter post, several fans sounded off. "So you didn't hand out $100 to strangers. Like whyyy would they lie like that," one person questioned about the supposed occurrence from the performer's past.
A judge ruled last November that Spears' 13-year conservatorship was terminated, marking the official end to the legal arrangement which began in 2008.
She had previously spoken out about the conservatorship during a June hearing, calling it "abusive."
Since then, her family drama has continued.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on Spears' lawyer accusing her father, Jamie Spears, of refusing to answer straightforward questions during his recent deposition in August.
This development came after Judge Brenda Penny ordered that Jamie must appear for questioning and produce documents related to electronic surveillance.