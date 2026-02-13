EXCLUSIVE: Oops She Did It Again! Britney's Sister Jamie Hammered for Giving Daughter Same Vehicle That Nearly Killed Her
Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jamie Lynn Spears gave her teenage daughter Maddie Aldridge an all-terrain vehicle – nine years after the 17-year-old was almost killed riding one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In pictures Britney Spears' 34-year-old sister shared on Instagram, Maddie posed with younger sister Ivey, 7, on top of her present, a red-and-black ATV.
Another snap was a close-up shot of the vehicle adorned with a bow and a gift tag with Maddie's name written in gold glittery letters.
Maddie commented on the post: "Wow you did me so dirty."
Jamie Lynn jokingly replied, "I can't win here."
Maddie was apparently referring to the traumatic 2017 accident, which left her critically injured when the ATV she was riding flipped into a pond.
The then 8-year-old was submerged underwater for several minutes.
Family members jumped in to try to rescue her but struggled to bring her to the surface because the ATV had landed on top of her, Jamie Lynn recounted on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
Although Jamie Lynn said they thought they had lost Maddie, she still had a pulse and was airlifted to a hospital, where she was put on life support but eventually recovered.
In 2020, Jamie Lynn recalled the terrifying accident on its anniversary in a post on Instagram.
"3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I'll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped. It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter's life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me."
In August, Maddie referenced the crash on her YouTube channel.
"My whole life I have been very accident-prone," she admitted. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I'm very blessed."