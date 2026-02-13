EXCLUSIVE: Oops She Did It Again! Britney's Sister Jamie Hammered for Giving Daughter Same Vehicle That Nearly Killed Her

Another snap was a close-up shot of the vehicle adorned with a bow and a gift tag with Maddie's name written in gold glittery letters.

Maddie commented on the post: "Wow you did me so dirty."

Jamie Lynn jokingly replied, "I can't win here."

Maddie was apparently referring to the traumatic 2017 accident, which left her critically injured when the ATV she was riding flipped into a pond.

The then 8-year-old was submerged underwater for several minutes.

Family members jumped in to try to rescue her but struggled to bring her to the surface because the ATV had landed on top of her, Jamie Lynn recounted on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.