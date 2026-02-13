Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jamie Lynn Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Oops She Did It Again! Britney's Sister Jamie Hammered for Giving Daughter Same Vehicle That Nearly Killed Her

Britney's sister Jamie faced backlash for giving her daughter the same vehicle involved in a near-fatal crash.
Source: MEGA

Britney's sister Jamie has faced backlash for giving her daughter the same vehicle involved in a near-fatal crash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jamie Lynn Spears gave her teenage daughter Maddie Aldridge an all-terrain vehicle – nine years after the 17-year-old was almost killed riding one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In pictures Britney Spears' 34-year-old sister shared on Instagram, Maddie posed with younger sister Ivey, 7, on top of her present, a red-and-black ATV.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Spears recalled on 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' how Aldridge was critically injured after an ATV flipped into a pond.
Source: MEGA

Spears recalled on 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' how Aldridge was critically injured after an ATV flipped into a pond.

Article continues below advertisement

Another snap was a close-up shot of the vehicle adorned with a bow and a gift tag with Maddie's name written in gold glittery letters.

Maddie commented on the post: "Wow you did me so dirty."

Jamie Lynn jokingly replied, "I can't win here."

Maddie was apparently referring to the traumatic 2017 accident, which left her critically injured when the ATV she was riding flipped into a pond.

The then 8-year-old was submerged underwater for several minutes.

Family members jumped in to try to rescue her but struggled to bring her to the surface because the ATV had landed on top of her, Jamie Lynn recounted on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Article continues below advertisement
In 2020, Jamie Lynn recalled the terrifying accident on its anniversary in a post on Instagram.
Source: Mega/Instagram@jamielynnspears

In 2020, Jamie Lynn recalled the terrifying accident on its anniversary in a post on Instagram.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
denise richards eviction ex drama real housewives feud

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Kicked to the Curb — How Battling 'Real Housewives' Star and Ex's Real-Life Dramas Now Include Eviction

Tori Spelling has been facing mounting pressure from divorce, debt, and career struggles tied to her '90210' legacy.

EXCLUSIVE: 9021-Woes! How Divorce, Debt and a Crapped-Out Career are Driving Tori Spelling to the Brink

Although Jamie Lynn said they thought they had lost Maddie, she still had a pulse and was airlifted to a hospital, where she was put on life support but eventually recovered.

In 2020, Jamie Lynn recalled the terrifying accident on its anniversary in a post on Instagram.

"3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I'll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped. It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter's life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me."

In August, Maddie referenced the crash on her YouTube channel.

"My whole life I have been very accident-prone," she admitted. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I'm very blessed."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.