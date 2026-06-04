EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Back on the Crazy Train — Car-Crash Star's Restaurant Antics Have Friends Fearing She's Far From Out of the Woods

Toxic singer Britney Spears has friends and family once again fearing for her well-being following a chaotic scene at a California restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to resources, the Princess of Pop, 44, was barking and wandering around with a knife, while dining with a man and a woman in Sherman Oaks.

An insider said: "This is the definition of heartbreaking for her family. They feel so utterly helpless. They're literally just spectators to her life now. They aren't willing to co-sign this self-destructive path she's on."