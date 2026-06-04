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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Back on the Crazy Train — Car-Crash Star's Restaurant Antics Have Friends Fearing She's Far From Out of the Woods

britney spears restaurant antics fears well being
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' restaurant antics have renewed concerns about her well-being among friends.

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June 4 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Toxic singer Britney Spears has friends and family once again fearing for her well-being following a chaotic scene at a California restaurant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to resources, the Princess of Pop, 44, was barking and wandering around with a knife, while dining with a man and a woman in Sherman Oaks.

An insider said: "This is the definition of heartbreaking for her family. They feel so utterly helpless. They're literally just spectators to her life now. They aren't willing to co-sign this self-destructive path she's on."

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Spears' Team Denies Wild Claims

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A representative disputed reports of Britney Spears' alleged behavior at a Sherman Oaks restaurant.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A representative disputed reports of Britney Spears' alleged behavior at a Sherman Oaks restaurant.

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Earlier that same day, Spears – who recently avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a wet reckless charge after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in March – was also spotted with a beverage-buying friend in a liquor store.

A rep for the hitmaker downplayed Spears' alleged eatery antics and declared: "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard.

"She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.

"At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."

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Britney's Behavior Sparks Fresh Fears

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Jamie Spears previously managed Britney's conservatorship until it ended in November 2021.
Source: AJA / ZOJ / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Jamie Spears previously managed Britney's conservatorship until it ended in November 2021.

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As RadarOnline.com readers know, Britney was freed from a 13-year conservatorship long managed by her now-estranged father, Jamie Spears, in November 2021. Almost two years later, she posted a social media video of herself dancing with knives – but maintained the blades were fake.

"No one is buying her publicist's claims that there was nothing out of the ordinary about her behavior," the insider insisted. "There were too many eyewitnesses."

After Britney was busted in Ventura County, she reportedly received treatment at Borden Cottage in Camden, Maine, for both substance abuse and mental health concerns – for less than three weeks.

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Sobriety Concerns Continue To Mount

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An insider questioned Britney's reported rehab stay following treatment at Borden Cottage in Maine.
Source: MEGA

An insider questioned Britney's reported rehab stay following treatment at Borden Cottage in Maine.

The source said someone who is serious about sobriety wouldn't be browsing a liquor store or leaving rehab after only a brief stay.

"The fact that there are claims she and her bodyguard were feeding each other fries [at the restaurant] doesn't really shock anyone," the insider added.

"That's very on-brand for her. She often falls for the guys on her staff, or creates positions for her crushes."

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