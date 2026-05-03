EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Turns Toxic Stage Mom — Troubled Star 'Pushing Son Jayden Into Showbiz'
May 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Pop legend Britney Spears is laser-focused on launching son Jayden James Federline into the music business – but the intensity of the Toxic singer's support may be doing more harm than good, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Reunion Sparks Tension in Studio
After their emotional reconciliation in late 2024, Federline returned to California from Hawaii with a clear plan – and a serious commitment to music production, insiders dish.
Since then, Spears has been sharing clips of Federline playing piano and praising him online as a "genius."
But an insider said the hitmaker's "involvement can feel... overwhelming," and noted Spears doesn't have the same industry influence she once did.
Jayden’s Talent Shines, But Britney Name Adds Pressure to Career
"Jayden has real talent," the insider admitted. "But right now, being Britney's son is adding pressure – not clearing the path."