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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Turns Toxic Stage Mom — Troubled Star 'Pushing Son Jayden Into Showbiz'

Britney Spears has been son Jayden into showbiz, raising concerns over toxic stage mom behavior.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has been son Jayden into showbiz, raising concerns over toxic stage mom behavior.

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May 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Pop legend Britney Spears is laser-focused on launching son Jayden James Federline into the music business – but the intensity of the Toxic singer's support may be doing more harm than good, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Britney Spears promotes son Jayden James Federline's music ambitions after their 2024 reconciliation, calling him a 'genius.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Britney Spears promotes son Jayden James Federline's music ambitions after their 2024 reconciliation, calling him a 'genius.'

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After their emotional reconciliation in late 2024, Federline returned to California from Hawaii with a clear plan – and a serious commitment to music production, insiders dish.

Since then, Spears has been sharing clips of Federline playing piano and praising him online as a "genius."

But an insider said the hitmaker's "involvement can feel... overwhelming," and noted Spears doesn't have the same industry influence she once did.

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Jayden’s Talent Shines, But Britney Name Adds Pressure to Career

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Insiders said Federline faces added pressure as Spears' involvement in his career grows.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Insiders said Federline faces added pressure as Spears' involvement in his career grows.

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"Jayden has real talent," the insider admitted. "But right now, being Britney's son is adding pressure – not clearing the path."

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