Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Looks Worse For Wear As He Shows Pop Star Support & Shuts Down 'Haters'

Britney Spears' ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, showed support to the pop star and shut down "haters" on Instagram years after their split.

Alexander returned to social media with a video of himself holding up a colorful arrangement of flowers, tagging the Gimme More singer, 40, in his post on Monday.

"Hand [picked] for @britneyspears," he captioned the video, playing Kanye "Ye" West's song Love Lockdown in the background of his clip.