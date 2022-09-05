Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Released From Jail Weeks After Crashing Pop Star's Wedding To Sam Asghari

As we previously reported, Alexander was arrested on June 9 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

In the days before the ceremony, Alexander went on an Instagram posting spree where he accused the people around Britney of a massive conspiracy. He claimed that despite her being out of the conservatorship she was still being controlled.

Alexander was on Instagram Live as he made his way onto Britney’s property and past several security guards in front of the home. His followers watched as Britney’s ex-husband yelled out for her while pacing around the home.