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EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Baffling Baby Talk — Car-Crash Pop Star Pushing for Another Chance at Parenting

britney spears baby talk pop star another shot parenting
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' baby talk fuels reports the pop star wants another chance at parenting.

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July 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Oops – Britney Spears wants to do it again!

The pop star has shared her dream of having another baby, nearly two decades after giving birth to her two sons with ex Kevin Federline, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Britney Hints at Baby Plans

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Britney Spears' baby talk fuels reports the pop star wants another chance at parenting.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' baby talk fuels reports the pop star wants another chance at parenting.

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Spears made the candid confession on Father's Day in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram video that showed her dancing in a yellow slip dress, while holding a tiny guitar.

She wrote: "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings… music is said to be the speech of angels, I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."

Britney, 44, is mom to Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden [Spears], 19, who were primarily raised by former backup dancer dad Federline, 48, after their parents divorced in 2007.

Following a period of estrangement, the ice broke between Britney and her boys in 2024 after a Mother's Day phone call, sources said.

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Sons Rallied Around Britney

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Kevin Federline's sons Sean Preston and Jayden Spears reportedly reconnected with Britney after a period of estrangement.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's sons Sean Preston and Jayden Spears reportedly reconnected with Britney after a period of estrangement.

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Sean and Jayden, who had moved from California to Hawaii with their dad and stepmom, Victoria Prince, in 2023, came to L.A. to offer support to Britney following her recent DUI arrest, insiders dished.

Britney was busted on March 4 in Ventura County after someone called 911 to report an erratic driver. The songbird was the car's sole occupant and reportedly failed a field sobriety test.

The hitmaker ultimately pleaded guilty to violating the state's wet reckless law and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines.

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Britney's 'Doing Well' After Rehab

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Insiders said Preston and Jayden urged Britney to seek rehab following her DUI case.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Preston and Jayden urged Britney to seek rehab following her DUI case.

According to an insider, Britney is "doing really well" after her short stint in rehab.

Another source said that after the hitmaker's boys who urged her to seek help, explaining, "They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm.

"It was like, 'Mom, you have to go if you want us coming around,' and that was all the incentive she needed. She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn't go. So she made the right move."

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