EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Baffling Baby Talk — Car-Crash Pop Star Pushing for Another Chance at Parenting

Spears made the candid confession on Father's Day in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram video that showed her dancing in a yellow slip dress, while holding a tiny guitar.

She wrote: "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings… music is said to be the speech of angels, I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby."

Britney, 44, is mom to Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden [Spears], 19, who were primarily raised by former backup dancer dad Federline, 48, after their parents divorced in 2007.

Following a period of estrangement, the ice broke between Britney and her boys in 2024 after a Mother's Day phone call, sources said.