King Charles is facing an embarrassing blow to royal tradition after the BBC dropped its live broadcast of the annual Commonwealth Day service – a move critics have told RadarOnline.com signals the British establishment may finally be turning on the scandal-swamped monarchy amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor .

The ceremony, a longstanding celebration of the Commonwealth's 56 member nations and their 2.7 billion citizens, has been broadcast live on British television since 1989.

This year, however, BBC One did not air the event live, instead screening an episode of the property show Escape to the Country, featuring a Canadian couple searching for homes in Scotland's Central Lowlands.

One royal expert slammed the broadcaster's decision.

They said: "This was an astonishing and deeply disappointing decision. For decades the BBC has broadcast the Commonwealth Day service as a matter of course because it is widely regarded as one of the most significant moments in the royal and diplomatic calendar, celebrating the ties between dozens of nations and billions of people."

"When a national broadcaster that has traditionally championed the event decides it is no longer worth showing live, it sends a troubling signal about how the Commonwealth and royal family themselves are being valued."

"If the BBC no longer sees the occasion as important enough to highlight in full, despite its historic and cultural significance for member countries and the monarchy, there is a real risk that the relevance of the Commonwealth will slowly erode in the public consciousness with each passing year."