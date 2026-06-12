EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville's Yucky Medical Update — By Claiming Servicing an Adult Film Star Left Her With Ringworm

The gabber believes she caught it from having oral s-- with an adult film star hunk she was dating.

"He would only, you know, my face because he didn't want to get me pregnant," she said about her unnamed s-- partner. "He didn't know that ship had sailed.

"I'm like, 'Ok, whatever, I'm not going to correct you.'"

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin or nails that can be spread by skin-to-skin contact or during s--.

"It's one of these things that most people don't know what to look for," noted Glanville, mom of two sons from her 2001-2010 marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian, who left her for his now-wife LeAnn Rimes.