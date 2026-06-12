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Home > Exclusives > Brandi Glanville
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EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Glanville's Yucky Medical Update — By Claiming Servicing an Adult Film Star Left Her With Ringworm

brandi glanville porn star encounter ringworm claim
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville claims a porn star encounter left her with ringworm, sparking fresh concern.

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June 12 2026, Updated 6:30 a.m. ET

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Reality babe Brandi Glanville has been battling a myriad of health issues, including a frozen face and now RadarOnline.com can reveal she claims she's suffering from ringworm in her throat due to oral s-- with an adult film star.

The 53-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wild woman recently blurted on her Brandi Unfiltered podcast: "I have a quick question. Have you heard about sexually transmitted ringworm? I feel like I have it… in my throat."

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Glanville Blames Ex-Boyfriend for Infection

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Brandi Glanville claimed she has ringworm in her throat after oral s-- with a porn star she was dating.
Source: MEGA

Brandi Glanville claimed she has ringworm in her throat after oral s-- with a porn star she was dating.

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The gabber believes she caught it from having oral s-- with an adult film star hunk she was dating.

"He would only, you know, my face because he didn't want to get me pregnant," she said about her unnamed s-- partner. "He didn't know that ship had sailed.

"I'm like, 'Ok, whatever, I'm not going to correct you.'"

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ringworm is a fungal infection of the hair, skin or nails that can be spread by skin-to-skin contact or during s--.

"It's one of these things that most people don't know what to look for," noted Glanville, mom of two sons from her 2001-2010 marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian, who left her for his now-wife LeAnn Rimes.

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Facial Disfigurement Sparks Fresh Concern

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The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star said ringworm in the throat can be severe and difficult to treat.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star said ringworm in the throat can be severe and difficult to treat.

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"If it's in your throat, they can burrow deep into your ears and all that," said the outspoken firecracker, adding it can be "severe and difficult to treat."

On top of that, the shameless siren's been battling shocking facial paralysis for a year, that's soaked her for $200,000 in medical bills.

In February, she said docs traced the disfigurement to leaked silicone – from an implant in her right breast that had ruptured during a sonogram – that traveled to her lymph nodes.

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Bizarre Health Ordeal Gets Worse

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Glanville said doctors traced her facial paralysis and tooth loss to leaked silicone from a ruptured breast implant.
Source: KWKC/MEGA

Glanville said doctors traced her facial paralysis and tooth loss to leaked silicone from a ruptured breast implant.

The horrifying result was facial paralysis and loss of several teeth, she said.

Then in April, she rushed to an urgent care center to get a garlic clove removed from her ear.

She said she put it in there, hoping it would lessen congestion from a cold.

"I was trying to get it out," she said, adding, "It really went down further and I had to go to urgent care the next day and get it taken out."

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