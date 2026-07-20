EXCLUSIVE: A Very Brady Cash Grab — Sitcom Stars Push For Big-Bucks TV Comeback

"It's no secret the young stars didn't get the kind of residual paychecks that you'd expect from a show that's still on the air over 50 years later," said a Hollywood source.

"It's blatantly unfair, but that's the contract they signed."

A Brady reboot is being teased by Eve Plumb – who played middle daughter Jan alongside screen siblings Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen.

"The six of us are still alive, so we better get on it," she said.

But Eve pooh-poohs the myth that classic TV stars get rich from reruns.

"The reality is that we each had a contract that would pay us residuals for the first 10 reruns of each episode only," she writes in her recent book, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond.