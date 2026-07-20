EXCLUSIVE: A Very Brady Cash Grab — Sitcom Stars Push For Big-Bucks TV Comeback
July 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Talk about reviving The Brady Bunch is heating up, but sources said the beloved sitcom's stars would demand a fat payday to reunite.
Although the series has been in reruns since its five-season run ended in 1974, the six kids never cashed in on its popularity due to cheapo contracts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rerun Riches Never Reached Cast
"It's no secret the young stars didn't get the kind of residual paychecks that you'd expect from a show that's still on the air over 50 years later," said a Hollywood source.
"It's blatantly unfair, but that's the contract they signed."
A Brady reboot is being teased by Eve Plumb – who played middle daughter Jan alongside screen siblings Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen.
"The six of us are still alive, so we better get on it," she said.
But Eve pooh-poohs the myth that classic TV stars get rich from reruns.
"The reality is that we each had a contract that would pay us residuals for the first 10 reruns of each episode only," she writes in her recent book, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond.
Reboot Hinges on Bigger Payday
"Obviously, it was never expected that the show would rerun more than three, maybe four, times. Needless to say, that faucet of residuals income ran dry before I even graduated from high school."
A brand-new Brady sitcom "will likely be the last chance to get them all together on screen again," added the insider.
"The value is there, but they'll want to feel like they're being compensated not just for this project, but for at least some of that money that they missed out on due to the substandard contract."
Big Payday Depends on Unity
The insider added: "There's a huge demand for this reunion, so the potential for huge paychecks is very much there.
"The best option is to find someone to finance it and then sell it to the highest bidder. That way they can retain the most control.
"But for that to happen, they need to put their egos aside and get on the same page about the project and what it should look like."