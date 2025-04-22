Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

'I Want Him Dead': Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Slams Legal Battle To Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Death Sentence — 'A Disgrace For Us Victims'

Photo of Marc Fucarile, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Source: @marcfucarile/instagramFBI.GOV

A Boston Marathon bombing survivor has been left feeling sick over Dzhokhar Tsarnaev''s attempt to escape death row.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev remains on death row but behind-the-scenes his legal team is doing all they can to overturn his sentence – and one survivor has been left disgusted by the legal battle.

Marc Fucarile, who lost his leg in the horrifying 2013 bombing – which left three people dead and injured hundreds – spoke out against Tsarnaev's attempt to save his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
boston bombing survivor marc fucarlie
Source: @marcfucarile/instagram

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Marc Fucarile called out Tsarnaev's fight to save himself.

Article continues below advertisement

District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. – who looked over the bomber's 2015 trial – was ordered by an appeals court in March 2024 to investigate defense claims that two jurors were biased and should not have been on the panel.

According to the appeals court, if the judge does indeed find those particular jurors were bias, Tsarnaev would be entitled to a new trial over whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death.

O'Toole Jr.'s inquiry, however, has been kept out of the spotlight and has remained tight-lipped. Recently, O’Toole denied a request to remove himself from the case by Tsarnaev’s lawyers, who argued comments he made about the case on a podcast raised concerns about his impartiality.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Source: Cambridge Police Department

Tsarnaev along with his older brother Tamerlan (above) planted two pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the marathon.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, survivor Fucarile has called out the defense's fight to take Tsarnaev off death row, calling it a "disgrace for us victims."

“The video evidence shows what he did – so why are we even talking about it 12 years later?” Fucarile said.

He continued: “I think he needs to be put down to show that it’s not okay to kill innocent people. There has to be consequences.”

"I want him dead because the quicker he’s dead, the less money we have to continuously spend on him,” Fucarile added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fucarile, who created a nonprofit that supports the mobility-impaired community, said “taxpayer dollars are going to defend a murderer."

While Fucarile is completely against taking Tsarnaev, now 31, off death row, other survivors prefer he be given a life sentence.

In a 2015 open, Bill and Denise Richard, whose 8-year-old son Martin was killed that day, wrote that the pursuit of the death penalty “could bring years of appeals and prolong reliving the most painful day of our lives.”

Article continues below advertisement
marc fucarlie instagram
Source: @marcfucarile/instagram

Fucarile lost his leg in the 2013 bombing.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Shannon Sharpe

EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe Releases Twisted X-Rated Text Messages from $50Million Rape Accuser to Claim It Was All Consensual — As He Claims Sex Tape Was 'Heavily Edited'

Photo of Pete Hegseth.

‘Ratings Gold’: FOX News ‘Ready to Welcome Back’ Defense Boss Pete Hegseth — If Trump Fires Him After Latest Security Bungle

Article continues below advertisement

On April 15, 2013, Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan, 26, planted two pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the marathon. However, this may not have been Tamerlan's first taste of murder.

Two years before the bombing, investigators believe Tamerlan – who was trained in boxing and mixed martial arts – was one of two men involved in the disturbing murders of three men at a Waltham, Massachusetts home in a drug deal gone bad.

According to Tamerlan's sparring partner Ibragim Todashev, Tamerlan was with him when he slashed the three men's throats, as investigators revealed the "heads of the three were pulled back and their throats slit ear to ear with great force."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

According to a law enforcement source, "the men were killed during a drug rip-off because he and (Tamerlan) were afraid they would be able to identify them and tell police."

However, Tamerlan was never investigated by authorities.

Tamerlan died while on the run with his brother following the bombing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.