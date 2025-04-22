'I Want Him Dead': Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Slams Legal Battle To Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Death Sentence — 'A Disgrace For Us Victims'

District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. – who looked over the bomber's 2015 trial – was ordered by an appeals court in March 2024 to investigate defense claims that two jurors were biased and should not have been on the panel.

According to the appeals court, if the judge does indeed find those particular jurors were bias, Tsarnaev would be entitled to a new trial over whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death.

O'Toole Jr.'s inquiry, however, has been kept out of the spotlight and has remained tight-lipped. Recently, O’Toole denied a request to remove himself from the case by Tsarnaev’s lawyers, who argued comments he made about the case on a podcast raised concerns about his impartiality.