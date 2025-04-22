'I Want Him Dead': Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Slams Legal Battle To Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Death Sentence — 'A Disgrace For Us Victims'
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev remains on death row but behind-the-scenes his legal team is doing all they can to overturn his sentence – and one survivor has been left disgusted by the legal battle.
Marc Fucarile, who lost his leg in the horrifying 2013 bombing – which left three people dead and injured hundreds – spoke out against Tsarnaev's attempt to save his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. – who looked over the bomber's 2015 trial – was ordered by an appeals court in March 2024 to investigate defense claims that two jurors were biased and should not have been on the panel.
According to the appeals court, if the judge does indeed find those particular jurors were bias, Tsarnaev would be entitled to a new trial over whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death.
O'Toole Jr.'s inquiry, however, has been kept out of the spotlight and has remained tight-lipped. Recently, O’Toole denied a request to remove himself from the case by Tsarnaev’s lawyers, who argued comments he made about the case on a podcast raised concerns about his impartiality.
Meanwhile, survivor Fucarile has called out the defense's fight to take Tsarnaev off death row, calling it a "disgrace for us victims."
“The video evidence shows what he did – so why are we even talking about it 12 years later?” Fucarile said.
He continued: “I think he needs to be put down to show that it’s not okay to kill innocent people. There has to be consequences.”
"I want him dead because the quicker he’s dead, the less money we have to continuously spend on him,” Fucarile added.
Fucarile, who created a nonprofit that supports the mobility-impaired community, said “taxpayer dollars are going to defend a murderer."
While Fucarile is completely against taking Tsarnaev, now 31, off death row, other survivors prefer he be given a life sentence.
In a 2015 open, Bill and Denise Richard, whose 8-year-old son Martin was killed that day, wrote that the pursuit of the death penalty “could bring years of appeals and prolong reliving the most painful day of our lives.”
On April 15, 2013, Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan, 26, planted two pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the marathon. However, this may not have been Tamerlan's first taste of murder.
Two years before the bombing, investigators believe Tamerlan – who was trained in boxing and mixed martial arts – was one of two men involved in the disturbing murders of three men at a Waltham, Massachusetts home in a drug deal gone bad.
According to Tamerlan's sparring partner Ibragim Todashev, Tamerlan was with him when he slashed the three men's throats, as investigators revealed the "heads of the three were pulled back and their throats slit ear to ear with great force."
According to a law enforcement source, "the men were killed during a drug rip-off because he and (Tamerlan) were afraid they would be able to identify them and tell police."
However, Tamerlan was never investigated by authorities.
Tamerlan died while on the run with his brother following the bombing.