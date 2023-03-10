Bonny Lee Bakley's Daughter Finally Tells All: Evil Robert Blake Murdered My Mom

She said that although the 1970s television persona ultimately beat his murder rap, Gawron had all the evidence she needed to believe that Blake was involved. Bakley was found slumped over in the front seat of her husband's car that fateful day in May.

Bakley had been shot twice in the head and shoulder, and her window was down in the car covered by blood spatter, giving reason to believe she may have known her killer.

Gawron said she feared returning to her mother's final resting place as she suspected Blake could have been there.