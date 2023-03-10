Bonny Lee Bakley's Daughter Finally Tells All: Evil Robert Blake Murdered My Mom
Bonny Lee Bakley's grieving daughter wept at the grave of her slain mother just a few years ago and said not a day passes that she doesn't think Robert Blake was involved in Bakley's 2001 murder, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
It was in 2018 when Gawron fought back tears as she spoke out for the first time since Bakley was gunned down decades ago, placing blame on the late Baretta star for ending her life far too soon.
She said that although the 1970s television persona ultimately beat his murder rap, Gawron had all the evidence she needed to believe that Blake was involved. Bakley was found slumped over in the front seat of her husband's car that fateful day in May.
Bakley had been shot twice in the head and shoulder, and her window was down in the car covered by blood spatter, giving reason to believe she may have known her killer.
Gawron said she feared returning to her mother's final resting place as she suspected Blake could have been there.
Gawron traveled from her home in the southeast to Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles to visit her beloved mother, leaving a bouquet of flowers in her honor.
She also stopped by the crime scene, where she laid a single rose at the place her mother died, just 10 minutes away from the actor's home.
Gawron said she felt Blake cheated justice after being acquitted in 2005, adding that she despised him even more because the star exercised his legal right as Bakley's spouse to ensure she was buried in CA.
"My aunt was fighting to have my mother buried near us, but because she was HIS wife, he had all the rights to her body and buried her in LA," she explained.
The In Cold Blood star never had to go behind bars after being found not guilty, but he was held responsible for Bakley's death in a civil action lawsuit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blake died on March 9 from heart disease. He was 89.