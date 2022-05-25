'Whitney Will NEVER Be Forgotten': Bobby Brown's Sister Trashes His Wife Alicia After Saying She's The 'Yin To His Yang'

As for Whitney and Bobby, they were married from 1992 to 2007, but the iconic singer's life was tragically cut short in February 2012. The music legend was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Since then, he's worked on healing and rebuilding with his family. "I am the yin to his yang," Alicia told the outlet, noting they have remained by each other's sides after also suffering the loss of his children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr.

"Bobby and Whitney were their time," she added. "I also came from a place. So, knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again, that's what I focus on."