Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive Today: Bobby Brown Speaks Out About Ex-Wife While Visiting Her Grave For First Time Ever

R&B legend Bobby Brown visited the graves of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their late daughter Bobbi Kristina, and while there, he claimed the singer would still be alive if the couple had remained together.

In a leaked clip obtained by Daily Mail from A&E’s upcoming docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, the 53-year-old music icon spoke at length about his superstar ex-wife, her battle with drug addiction, and her tragic passing at just 48 years old.