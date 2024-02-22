Home > Exclusives > YouTube Exclusive Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Settles Divorce With Ex, No Spousal Support and Agrees to Share Joint Custody of Kids Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Feb. 22 2024, Updated 12:49 p.m. ET

Bobbi Althoff revealed she hashed out a divorce settlement with her estranged husband before he filed in court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the podcast star responded to her ex Cory’s petition.

In her response, Bobbi asked the court to award them joint legal and physical custody of their 2 children. She asked that neither be awarded spousal support. In addition, she stated, “We have already exchanged preliminary declarations of disclosure, and reached a global martial settlement agreement, including resolution of all property in anticipation of filing the dissolution.” Bobbi said each party would pay their legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Bobbi’s husband Cory filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage. In his petition, Cory cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He listed the date of separation as July 4, 2023.

Cory asked the court to award him joint physical and legal custody of their two kids — 1-year-old Isla and 3-year-old Luca. He asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

Corry is the senior vice president of a tech company. Following Cory's filing in court, Bobbi released a statement on Instagram.

“As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person,” she said. "While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him,” she added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the separation date listed by Cory made fans question whether Drake played a role in the split. Bobbi interviewed Drake around the date listed in Cory’s petition. However, sources claimed that Drake and Bobbi had a falling out after their sit-down.

A source claimed the two initially remained friends and texted each other. However, things went south after Bobbi threw a fit over free tickets Drake gave her to one of his shows — Bobbi reportedly expected better seats. The source said the two no longer speak.