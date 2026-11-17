"It was a drive-by," she explained. "It was back in the late '80s, early '90s. I leaned over to tie my shoes, and it's just like 'pop pop pop,' and the whole thing shattered."

Sweetin added: "They shot the window out of the car."

The actress said she and Saget "ran off" and "then we had to wait for two station wagon taxis – because this is pre-Uber – to come and get us and we were late."

She said that later: "Bob had to drive me home and explain to my mom what happened."

Sweetin confided that the incident was one of the reasons why "Bob was not always my mom's favorite."

Fellow costar John Stamos marveled about the story staying out of the headlines at the time.