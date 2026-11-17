EXCLUSIVE: How Jodie Sweetin Was Helped by Bob Saget After Drive-By Shooting
Nov. 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Full House star Jodie Sweetin says her protective TV father, Bob Saget, helped her get to safety after the car they were sitting in was hit during a long-ago drive-by shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While attending an Oct. 18 panel about the beloved sitcom at '90s Con, Sweetin, 44, recalled that she and the late comic – who died in January 2022 at age 65 after suffering blunt head trauma following an unwitnessed fall – were heading to a Janet Jackson concert when the vehicle's window exploded.
Jodie Sweetin Recalls Drive-By Shooting With Bob Saget
"It was a drive-by," she explained. "It was back in the late '80s, early '90s. I leaned over to tie my shoes, and it's just like 'pop pop pop,' and the whole thing shattered."
Sweetin added: "They shot the window out of the car."
The actress said she and Saget "ran off" and "then we had to wait for two station wagon taxis – because this is pre-Uber – to come and get us and we were late."
She said that later: "Bob had to drive me home and explain to my mom what happened."
Sweetin confided that the incident was one of the reasons why "Bob was not always my mom's favorite."
Fellow costar John Stamos marveled about the story staying out of the headlines at the time.
Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Shocking Memory With Late 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget
Sweetin admitted that "to this day I told that story and I wonder if it actually, it's one of those like, 'Did that actually happen?'
"I was there and I doubt that it happened, but it actually did."
Speaking of Saget – who played patriarch Danny Tanner on the ABC show, which ran from 1987 to 1995 – she added: "Bob's just glad we're all still talking about him. Really, truly. Bob just loves to know that he's still the main topic of conversation.
"He is the best in ways and yes, we love him."