EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Tells Country Bad Boy Morgan Wallen 'Being a Jerk is Now Way to Get Ahead in Showbiz' After His Shock 'SNL' Walk Off

Blake Shelton slams Morgan Wallen after SNL walk-off, saying bad behavior won't win in showbiz.

May 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Wallen caused a stink by storming off the Saturday Night Live set, and RadarOnline.com can reveal country music good guy Blake Shelton plans to let him know that being a jerk is no way to get ahead in showbiz.

Wallen shot to fame after appearing on season 6 of The Voice, but has also come under fire for some boozy exploits.

And he trashed an SNL tradition when he appeared as the musical guest and abruptly bolted the stage as credits started to roll, instead of following the usual protocol – mingling with celeb guests and cast until the cameras cut away.

The 31-year-old upstart reportedly upset the cast and crew and got himself blackballed from future shows.

Blake Shelton regrets not mentoring Morgan Wallen on 'The Voice' after his 'SNL' meltdown.

A country insider said: "It was really bizarre and unnecessary and just made him look like an ungrateful diva.

"Blake wants to help him out because he likes Morgan and doesn't want to see him self-destruct."

Shelton, who was a coach on The Voice for the first 23 seasons, previously revealed that he regrets not choosing Wallen to be on his team so that he could mentor him properly.

Now, our source said the 48-year-old God's Country singer is hoping to help the troubled troubadour get back on track.

Kid Rock's bar incident was just one of Wallen's many headline-grabbing missteps.

"The guy obviously needs some guidance, and for whatever reason, Blake has a soft spot for him," confided the insider.

This isn't Wallen's first time stirring up trouble. Last year, he was staring down a possible six-year prison sentence after hurling a chair off a sixth-floor rooftop in Nashville – nearly hitting two cops below.

But his legal team managed to cut a sweetheart deal, getting him off with just a week in a DUI education center and two years' probation.

The 'SNL' crew was left stunned when Wallen ditched tradition and walked off mid-credit.

In 2020, he was busted for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting booted from Kid Rock's bar and scrapping with strangers on the street. And the following year, he sparked outrage when a video surfaced of him shouting the N-word during a drunken night out with friends.

"Blake feels that what Morgan needs is an intervention, and he's the best one to do it," said our source. "He knows Morgan's had a rough time with legal trouble and vocal issues, but there's no excuse for rude behavior."

While Shelton's rep denies the star plans to speak to Morgan, the source told RadarOnline.com: "Blake believes that Morgan needs a friendly but firm hand to steer him back on track. Nashville don't take kindly to troublemaking brats."

