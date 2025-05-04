EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Tells Country Bad Boy Morgan Wallen 'Being a Jerk is Now Way to Get Ahead in Showbiz' After His Shock 'SNL' Walk Off

Morgan Wallen caused a stink by storming off the Saturday Night Live set, and RadarOnline.com can reveal country music good guy Blake Shelton plans to let him know that being a jerk is no way to get ahead in showbiz.

Wallen shot to fame after appearing on season 6 of The Voice, but has also come under fire for some boozy exploits.

And he trashed an SNL tradition when he appeared as the musical guest and abruptly bolted the stage as credits started to roll, instead of following the usual protocol – mingling with celeb guests and cast until the cameras cut away.

The 31-year-old upstart reportedly upset the cast and crew and got himself blackballed from future shows.