EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Draw Up New Year's Resolutions to Take Divorce Talk Off the Table' As They 'Hurtle Towards Split'
Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Country stud Blake Shelton and pop songbird Gwen Stefani are fighting to save their four-year marriage after spending time under separate spotlights for much of 2025, according to sources who told RadarOnline.com the desperate duo has now drawn up a string of resolutions in a bid to take divorce talk off the table.
"Gwen and Blake have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can't coast anymore if they want this to last," an insider confided.
"They love each other, but they admit during the past year they really drifted and became disconnected."
Careers Thriving, Together at Last
Shelton, 49, has been focusing on ventures such as his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, his Ole Red restaurant chain and hosting the new CBS music competition series The Road.
Meanwhile, Stefani, 56, is preparing for a 2026 Las Vegas concert series at the Sphere with her No Doubt bandmates after marking the 30th anniversary of their 1995 breakout album, Tragic Kingdom.
According to the Insider, the Nobody but You duet partners, who first met while serving as coaches on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, have "committed" to spending more time in the same zip code – instead of letting their careers keep them apart for weeks at a stretch.
Meeting Her Halfway at Last
"They're being much more intentional about what work and social commitments they say yes to, so they're not constantly pulled in opposite directions," the insider explained.
"Blake has promised to meet Gwen halfway on things that really matter to her, including going to church with her more often."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said slender vegetarian Gwen is concerned about her spouse's weight and has begged her man to stop gorging on junk.
Health Wake-Up Sparks Reset
Now, the insider shared: "He's finally taking her concerns about his health seriously and has agreed to buckle down, get fitter, and cut back on all the crappy food.
"On top of that, they're prioritizing their relationship again with proper date nights and plans for a romantic getaway. It's a very deliberate reset, which hopefully will get them back on track."