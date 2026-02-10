Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Blake Shelton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Draw Up New Year's Resolutions to Take Divorce Talk Off the Table' As They 'Hurtle Towards Split'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have drafted New Year's resolutions to ease divorce talk as their marriage faces strain.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have drafted New Year's resolutions to ease divorce talk as their marriage faces strain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Country stud Blake Shelton and pop songbird Gwen Stefani are fighting to save their four-year marriage after spending time under separate spotlights for much of 2025, according to sources who told RadarOnline.com the desperate duo has now drawn up a string of resolutions in a bid to take divorce talk off the table.

"Gwen and Blake have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can't coast anymore if they want this to last," an insider confided.

"They love each other, but they admit during the past year they really drifted and became disconnected."

Article continues below advertisement

Careers Thriving, Together at Last

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said separate careers, including Shelton's touring and Stefani's work with No Doubt, contributed to strain in their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said separate careers, including Shelton's touring and Stefani's work with No Doubt, contributed to strain in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton, 49, has been focusing on ventures such as his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, his Ole Red restaurant chain and hosting the new CBS music competition series The Road.

Meanwhile, Stefani, 56, is preparing for a 2026 Las Vegas concert series at the Sphere with her No Doubt bandmates after marking the 30th anniversary of their 1995 breakout album, Tragic Kingdom.

According to the Insider, the Nobody but You duet partners, who first met while serving as coaches on season 7 of The Voice in 2014, have "committed" to spending more time in the same zip code – instead of letting their careers keep them apart for weeks at a stretch.

Article continues below advertisement

Meeting Her Halfway at Last

Article continues below advertisement
Sources noted the couple committed to spending more time together after first meeting on season 7 of 'The Voice.'
Source: MEGA

Sources noted the couple committed to spending more time together after first meeting on season 7 of 'The Voice.'

Article continues below advertisement

"They're being much more intentional about what work and social commitments they say yes to, so they're not constantly pulled in opposite directions," the insider explained.

"Blake has promised to meet Gwen halfway on things that really matter to her, including going to church with her more often."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said slender vegetarian Gwen is concerned about her spouse's weight and has begged her man to stop gorging on junk.

Article continues below advertisement

Health Wake-Up Sparks Reset

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Chris Redd has revealed 'Saturday Night Live' drug shock, detailing pill addiction and dealing pills to fellow cast members.

EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Drugs Shock As Chris Redd Comes Clean About Being Hooked on Pills — And Dealing Them to Co-Stars!

Chevy Chase's documentary has backfired as his attempt to rebrand a bad-boy image crashes.

EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase's Documentary Blows Up in His Face — How Hated Comic's Dreams of Rebranding Bad-Boy Image Crashed and Burned

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
According to an insider, Shelton agreed to lifestyle changes after Stefani raised concerns about his health.
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, Shelton agreed to lifestyle changes after Stefani raised concerns about his health.

Now, the insider shared: "He's finally taking her concerns about his health seriously and has agreed to buckle down, get fitter, and cut back on all the crappy food.

"On top of that, they're prioritizing their relationship again with proper date nights and plans for a romantic getaway. It's a very deliberate reset, which hopefully will get them back on track."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.