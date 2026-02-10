EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Draw Up New Year's Resolutions to Take Divorce Talk Off the Table' As They 'Hurtle Towards Split'

Country stud Blake Shelton and pop songbird Gwen Stefani are fighting to save their four-year marriage after spending time under separate spotlights for much of 2025, according to sources who told RadarOnline.com the desperate duo has now drawn up a string of resolutions in a bid to take divorce talk off the table.

"Gwen and Blake have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can't coast anymore if they want this to last," an insider confided.

"They love each other, but they admit during the past year they really drifted and became disconnected."