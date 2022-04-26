Blac Chyna Spotted With Daughter Dream After KarJenners Accuse Her Of Trying To 'Murder' Rob Kardashian

Chyna is in the midst of a defamation lawsuit against Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kris over claims the reality stars spread lies that she abused Rob — leading to E! executives canceling her show Rob & Chyna and depriving her of that substantial income.

In May, she will take on her ex-fiancé in a separate trial for posing nude photos of her on social media back in 2017.

Kylie was the latest member of the reality brood to take the stand and she made shocking allegations as to how strained Rob and Chyna's relationship once was. The beauty mogul addressed previous accusations that Chyna pulled a gun on Rob and tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord during an altercation in December 2016.