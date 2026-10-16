EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush's TV Comeback 'Sparks Fresh Feud With Al Roker'

But insiders said Bush's rebooted career has left Roker rattled following years of bad blood between the two.

"Al is nervous – genuinely nervous," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Billy survived, rebuilt his life and career, and now he has a national platform again."

The tension between the two boiled over earlier this year when Bush went public about his bitter relationship with Roker, calling him "territorial," "vindictive," and "chronically unprepared."

Roker has not publicly responded to Bush's blistering accusations.

Insiders insist Bush isn't plotting revenge. After clawing his way back from career exile, friends say he's focused on his own future – not settling old scores.