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EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush's TV Comeback 'Sparks Fresh Feud With Al Roker'

Billy Bush's TV comeback reportedly sparks a fresh feud with Al Roker, reigniting tensions between them.
Source: MEGA

Billy Bush's TV comeback allegedly has sparked a fresh feud with Al Roker, reigniting tensions between them.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Billy Bush has pulled off the impossible – a TV comeback – but his sensational return has left his former Today colleague Al Roker reeling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A decade after Bush, 55, was dumped by NBC over the Access Hollywood tape scandal – in which he was caught on a hot mic engaging in a lewd conversation about women – the veteran broadcaster has rebuilt his career and landed a plum gig as a Fox News Media contributor.

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Al Roker 'Nervous' Over Billy Bush’s Comeback

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Al Roker is reportedly nervous about Billy Bush's return to a national platform.
Source: Mayer / MEGA

Al Roker is reportedly nervous about Billy Bush's return to a national platform.

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But insiders said Bush's rebooted career has left Roker rattled following years of bad blood between the two.

"Al is nervous – genuinely nervous," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Billy survived, rebuilt his life and career, and now he has a national platform again."

The tension between the two boiled over earlier this year when Bush went public about his bitter relationship with Roker, calling him "territorial," "vindictive," and "chronically unprepared."

Roker has not publicly responded to Bush's blistering accusations.

Insiders insist Bush isn't plotting revenge. After clawing his way back from career exile, friends say he's focused on his own future – not settling old scores.

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Billy Bush's Comeback Could Push Al Roker Toward Retirement

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Friends said Bush is focused on his future rather than settling old scores.
Source: C3396 / MEGA

Friends said Bush is focused on his future rather than settling old scores.

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"Billy doesn't need to threaten anybody," said the source. "Billy knows what happened behind the scenes, he knows the personalities involved, and now people are listening to him again. That's what makes Al nervous."

Roker – who in recent years has endured a host of health problems, including prostate cancer and a hospitalization for blood clots – has given no indication he intends to retire, but sources said the anxiety brought on by Bush's return could push the weathered weatherman in that direction.

"At 72, Al doesn't want another war," said an insider. "He's asking himself whether he really needs the stress anymore."

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Billy Bush Celebrates Career Comeback as Al Roker Faces Uncertain Future

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Fox News Media has hired Bush as a contributor following his career comeback.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fox News Media has hired Bush as a contributor following his career comeback.

Bush, meanwhile, has reason to celebrate. He survived one of television's most spectacular falls, resurrected his career at Extra, launched Hot Mics and now has a home at Fox News.

"Billy did the work and earned his way back," said the source. "He's moving forward. The person looking over his shoulder is Al."

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