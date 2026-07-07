EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush Bashes Happy Al Roker — Short-Lived 'Today' Host Brands Colleague Mean and Toxic

"People don't know how mean he is. He's mean, he's mean, he's a mean person," said Bush. "He doesn't share the air. He sees somebody doing well on the Today show and immediately it's, 'Take them down.'"

Bush claimed Roker was passive-aggressive toward him when he joined the morning news program in August 2016.

"There's something about me in particular, forever, that was, [he] likes me but fears me, didn't want me anywhere near," said Bush. "When I got there, a younger guy with a full head of hair, who the women on the staff genuinely liked a lot – that was infuriating to him."

Even worse, Roker liked negative social media posts about him, including one that described Bush – who's a first cousin of former President George W. Bush – as "a whitesplaining racist," according to Bush.