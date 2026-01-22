Bill O'Reilly's Health Crisis: Disgraced Ex-Fox News Host Reveals Mysterious Illness and Pauses Media Projects for Treatment

But true to form, O'Reilly did not go down quietly. Just days after his Fox News ouster, the conservative TV host ripped the sexual harassment claims against him in a blistering podcast posted on his website.

"I am sad that I’m not on television anymore," O’Reilly admitted as the podcast began. "I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.

“But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out. And when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here."

He continued: "Now, I can't say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However, you, as a loyal O'Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?"

That direction led him to YouTube, where he posted new episodes nightly.