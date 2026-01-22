Your tip
Bill O'Reilly's Health Crisis: Disgraced Ex-Fox News Host Reveals Mysterious Illness and Pauses Media Projects for Treatment

bill o'reilly
Source: mega

Bill O'Reilly is stepping away from the spotlight for a bit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Newsman Bill O’Reilly has announced he is being forced to step away from his "No Spin Zone" for a bit as he deals with a mystery illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Fox News anchor was uncharacteristically cagey about exactly what ailment he has but promised his audience he would keep them updated.

What's Wrong with Bill?

bill o'reilly
Source: mega

The former Fox News anchor revealed he has a mystery illness.

O'Reilly, who was fired from Fox amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, shared a post on his personal website explaining that he was stepping away while he battles whatever is ailing him.

"Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady," the 76-year-old wrote, without giving additional detail. "We have great doctors, so we’ll fight the good fight."

He then teased that while he won't be on the air anytime soon, he still has other means to make his points.

"Doesn’t affect my fingers, so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major," he continued.

"Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly."

O'Reilly Is No Longer Fox's Friend

bill o'reilly
Source: mega

He refused to give further details, but pledged updates to come.

This isn't the first time O'Reilly has been forced off the air. The one-time Fox News powerhouse left the news network in 2017 after more than 20 years amid a growing list of claims he harassed female guests and employees.

That April, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch sent a letter to company employees that stated the conservative TV host’s career was over at the top-rated network after multiple cases of sexual harassment by the anchor were made public.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations against him, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Mr. O'Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel," Murdoch wrote. "This decision follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel."

It was later revealed that O'Reilly and Fox paid five women $13 million to settle various sexual misconduct lawsuits, which led to the network terminating his employment.

O'Reilly Defends Himself

bill o'reilly
Source: mega

O'Reilly was fired from Fox News amid several sexual harassment allegations.

But true to form, O'Reilly did not go down quietly. Just days after his Fox News ouster, the conservative TV host ripped the sexual harassment claims against him in a blistering podcast posted on his website.

"I am sad that I’m not on television anymore," O’Reilly admitted as the podcast began. "I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.

“But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out. And when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here."

He continued: "Now, I can't say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information. I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However, you, as a loyal O'Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?"

That direction led him to YouTube, where he posted new episodes nightly.

Fond Fox Memories

bill o'reilly
Source: mega

He now broadcasts on his personal YouTube channel.

Still, even after his ouster, O'Reilly refused to bite the hand that once fed him, speaking only nicely about Fox News.

"Look, I was there for twenty years and six months," O'Reilly explained. "We made history, put cable news on the map, and were successful all that time. No ebb and flow, just a straight-up graph."

“You know, that vehicle was fabulous for me, and I said in the beginning that I'm sad, but why wouldn't I wish them the best?" he continued. "They were there, we performed well for them, and that's the fact."

