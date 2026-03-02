Late-Night Funnymen Feud Explodes — Bill Maher's Low Blow on Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Closes Door on Friendship

Without elaborating on the reasons behind the schism, the Real Time host remarked to Carolla, "I hope you tell [Jimmy] that I'm sorry that it got bent out of shape. I don't think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements."

Months earlier, Maher had called out the ABC gabfest guy's wife, Molly McNearney, for saying she'd iced out Donald Trump-supporting relatives amid the Republican president's ongoing criticism of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! emcee and other late-night TV yakkers, characterizing some of her pre-election efforts as shortsighted ultimatums.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 58-year-old Kimmel's show was briefly suspended by ABC in September following the liberal comic's comments about the assassination of conservative Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk, which some called insensitive.

At the time, the president trumpeted that the network's move was "great news for America," and also referred to The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and Late Night's Seth Meyers as "total losers."