Exclusive

Late-Night Funnymen Feud Explodes — Bill Maher's Low Blow on Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Closes Door on Friendship

Bill Maher's low blow at Jimmy Kimmel's wife has ended their longtime friendship.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher's low blow at Jimmy Kimmel's wife has ended their longtime friendship.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 7:06 a.m. ET

Bigmouth Bill Maher is moaning that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is "very mad" at him – and admitted the funnymen may never speak again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bill dished about the fractured relationship to his Club Random podcast guest Adam Carolla, who co-hosted The Man Show on Comedy Central from 1999 to 2004 with longtime buddy Kimmel.

Maher Says He's 'Sorry'

Bill Maher said on 'Club Random,' Jimmy Kimmel is 'very mad' at him after he criticized wife, Molly McNearney.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher said on 'Club Random,' Jimmy Kimmel is 'very mad' at him after he criticized wife, Molly McNearney.

Without elaborating on the reasons behind the schism, the Real Time host remarked to Carolla, "I hope you tell [Jimmy] that I'm sorry that it got bent out of shape. I don't think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements."

Months earlier, Maher had called out the ABC gabfest guy's wife, Molly McNearney, for saying she'd iced out Donald Trump-supporting relatives amid the Republican president's ongoing criticism of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! emcee and other late-night TV yakkers, characterizing some of her pre-election efforts as shortsighted ultimatums.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 58-year-old Kimmel's show was briefly suspended by ABC in September following the liberal comic's comments about the assassination of conservative Turning Point USA cofounder Charlie Kirk, which some called insensitive.

At the time, the president trumpeted that the network's move was "great news for America," and also referred to The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and Late Night's Seth Meyers as "total losers."

Adam Carolla heard Maher saying he is sorry things 'got bent out of shape' with Kimmel.
Source: MEGA

Adam Carolla heard Maher saying he is sorry things 'got bent out of shape' with Kimmel.

Maher, 70, further bellyached to Carolla, 61, about the differences between the political right and left in being able to discuss differences of opinion.

"I don't just buy into the left-wing bullst, and I never stop making fun of the right-wing bullst at all," Maher shared. "I don't think Jimmy is an a--hole ... I think he's a great guy, and it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, that, you know, we may never talk again."

Peacemaker Carolla then suggested the men could make up and added: "You guys should be thick as thieves and on the same page."

