Bill Maher Compares Donald Trump's Iran Deal to Stormy Daniels Scandal in Scathing Takedown — 'The Emperor Has No Clothes'
June 20 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Comedian Bill Maher unloaded on President Donald Trump during the latest episode of HBO's Real Time, mocking the administration's Iran agreement and comparing it to one of Trump's most infamous scandals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maher mocked Trump's dealmaking reputation, calling the Iran memorandum of understanding a weak result after months of tough rhetoric.
'Everything We Wanted Except Everything We Asked For'
Maher opened the segment by mocking the Iran agreement.
"I love this deal. We got everything we wanted except everything we asked for," he joked.
He then added: "They're going to stop enriching uranium and Trump is going to start enriching his family."
Maher continued to ridicule the agreement, saying: "It's not a deal. It's a memorandum of understanding. It's about as legally binding as the sign in the break room that says, 'Please clean microwave.'"
'The Emperor Has No Clothes'
The comedian also took aim at Trump's reputation as a dealmaker.
"We started with unconditional surrender, Operation Epic Fury, and now it's [a] memorandum of understanding," Maher said.
"Where's the big deal maker? What happened to the art of the deal? This is his big close? I got news for you. The emperor has no clothes."
He added: "I just hope we play Iran in the World Cup so we can beat them at something."
Trump Compared to a Bad Ex
Maher later likened Trump to someone ending a relationship.
"I'd say, Donald Trump, when he gets tired of a relationship, he's just out," Maher joked. "I think he just said to the Supreme Leader, 'You know, I think we should take a break. I just want to bomb other countries.'"
He then mocked what he viewed as Iran's gains from the agreement, saying: "Other countries, they're looking at this. They're seeing all that Iran got out of this ... They're all like, 'Bomb us. Bomb us.'"
Maher continued ridiculing the outcome of the negotiations, arguing the administration had dramatically lowered its expectations.
"We started with unconditional surrender, Operation Epic Fury, and now it's memorandum of understanding," he said. "The last thing that got hosed this bad was my dog."
He also mocked criticism Republicans leveled at former President Barack Obama over Iran-related sanctions relief.
"Remember when Obama unfroze money? It was like the worst thing that ever happened in the history of the world," Maher said.
"And now $300 billion," he added, referring to the reported sanctions relief tied to the agreement.
Stormy Daniels Comparison
Maher saved one of his sharpest lines for the end of the monologue.
"Where have I seen this strategy before?" he asked. "Oh yeah, I think I would call it the Stormy Daniels strategy. It's a third party's going to send you money and then we're going to pretend this never happened."