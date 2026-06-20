Bill Maher Compares Donald Trump's Iran Deal to Stormy Daniels Scandal in Scathing Takedown — 'The Emperor Has No Clothes'

Maher later likened Trump to someone ending a relationship.

"I'd say, Donald Trump, when he gets tired of a relationship, he's just out," Maher joked. "I think he just said to the Supreme Leader, 'You know, I think we should take a break. I just want to bomb other countries.'"

He then mocked what he viewed as Iran's gains from the agreement, saying: "Other countries, they're looking at this. They're seeing all that Iran got out of this ... They're all like, 'Bomb us. Bomb us.'"

Maher continued ridiculing the outcome of the negotiations, arguing the administration had dramatically lowered its expectations.

"We started with unconditional surrender, Operation Epic Fury, and now it's memorandum of understanding," he said. "The last thing that got hosed this bad was my dog."

He also mocked criticism Republicans leveled at former President Barack Obama over Iran-related sanctions relief.

"Remember when Obama unfroze money? It was like the worst thing that ever happened in the history of the world," Maher said.

"And now $300 billion," he added, referring to the reported sanctions relief tied to the agreement.