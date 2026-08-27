Bill Gates Admits He Was 'Foolish' to Spend Time With Jeffrey Epstein: 'I Didn't Meet Any Women Through Him'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech tycoon, 70, insisted he never met any women via Epstein, adding he believed the late financier would assist his philanthropic efforts.

Bill Gates admitted he was "foolish" to spend time with Jeffrey Epstein while being grilled about his friendship with the convicted pedophile.

The billionaire previously admitted to having extramarital affairs with two Russian women, but Epstein's draft emails alleged he had contracted an STD from the women , and wanted antibiotics to give to his then-wife Melinda .

The CNN host asked Gates about the series of "graphic, unverified" allegations Epstein reportedly made in draft emails from 2013 that were never sent.

Gates was appearing on Anderson Cooper's 360 discussing the risks of AI technology when the host changed tact and quizzed him on Epstein, in what was his first television appearance since his behind-closed-doors grilling by the House Oversight Committee.

Gates insists he was not aware Epstein was trying to blackmail him.

He also told Cooper he "really appreciated" the opportunity to answer the House Oversight Committee's questions about Epstein.

He explained: "I didn’t know that he was considering blackmailing me. He never did blackmail me, but, you know, it just shows how foolish I was to spend time with him."

Asked by Cooper , 59, he he believed Epstein was attempting to “blackmail” him, Gates responded by saying: "No," pointing out how "complicated" the "several hundred pages" of testimony was.

Gates previously said the sordid allegations in the unsent emails were "false."

Gates explained: "I went through every single meeting, every single email. I didn’t have a social relationship. I didn't meet any women through him," adding the content from the committee is "all public" if people were "curious."

On spending time with Epstein, he said: "I had a misguided view that he could facilitate my raising philanthropic funds for global health.

"It was a gigantic mistake, which I talked about in my testimony, and I've really learned from that. You know, I'm very apologetic that I gave him any credibility at all."

Gates said he was clear with the committee about "what I did do and being very, very clear what I did not."

In his prepared opening statement for the committee in June, Gates admitted Epstein had "become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage.