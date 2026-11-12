EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Dodging Deposition in Assault Lawsuit
Nov. 12 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Conniving comic Bill Cosby is being accused of trying to slither his way out of a brutal deposition in the bombshell lawsuit filed by 10 women accusing him of sexual assault – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's playing fast and loose with the truth.
In 2026, America's former favorite TV dad dodged three scheduled depositions – one in April, one in June and one in September – claiming he was too frail to attend.
He even described himself as "immobile."
Cosby's Lawyer Accuses Disgraced Comic of Dodging Accountability Amid Health Claims
But Jesse Creed, the attorney who earlier this year won a $59million judgment against the Cosby Show star in Los Angeles Superior Court for his client Donna Motsinger, charges the comic is mentally sharp and fit as a fiddle.
Another source points out Cosby's health could have declined in recent months.
Now, his accusers are asking a federal judge to slap the blind 89-year-old s-- pest with sanctions. "I deposed him last November, and his health was fine," insists Creed, who is attempting to seize the cash-strapped funnyman's assets because he appears unwilling to pay the judgment.
"He answered every question, and his mind was sharp. He's blind but that did not impact his ability at all to answer questions coherently," he added.
"He is trying to avoid accountability for his actions. He doesn't want to tell the truth about all the rape he committed. He's had a lifetime of sexual assaults against women."
A review of the video deposition shows a clean-shaven Cosby sporting a multicolored sweater and a thick gold bracelet, appearing physically robust and occasionally getting feisty with Creed over repeated questions.
Cosby's Past Deposition Contrasts With Lawyer's Claims of Declining Health
When asked what he planned to do with all the Quaaludes prescribed to him by a doctor pal, Cosby – who said he never took the drug himself – stated: "It's a long story."
In a 2005 deposition, Cosby said he gave the sleep-inducing drug to at least one woman.
The video performance came months before his longtime pit bull defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed papers in Nevada federal court portraying the former Jell-O pitchman as a helpless senior citizen just steps from death's door in a bid to fend off sanctions for missing the three scheduled depositions.
"He is legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations that make appearing in-person for a deposition at a location far from his home challenging," she states in court documents, also citing his "disabilities" and "age-related health issues."
Cosby Faces New Legal Pressure Over Repeatedly Missed Depositions
Cosby's spectacular fall from grace landed him behind bars for nearly three years following his 2018 conviction for sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.
Over the years, about 60 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court later overturned the conviction, ruling prosecutors had violated his due process rights.
In a recent court petition, attorney Jordan Rutsky asked a federal judge to force Cosby to sit for a deposition in Nevada – or smack him with a "default judgment" for "his repeated and willful discovery misconduct."
Cosby Accused of Hiding Assets as Lawyers Vow to Recover Millions
Creed also accuses the star of playing hide-and-seek with his finances by refusing to turn over financial records, selling off his African art collection and allegedly squirreling cash into his daughter's trust fund and elsewhere.
"We're going to go to the ends of the earth to get the money," Creed said. "We are going to look under every rock, nook and cranny. And anyone who takes money from him at this point in time or in the past is subject to liability themselves for fraudulent transfer."
"Cosby is doing what he must do," Motsinger said about her efforts to collect the judgment, "and my lawyers are doing what they must do."