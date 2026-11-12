EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Dodging Deposition in Assault Lawsuit

But Jesse Creed, the attorney who earlier this year won a $59million judgment against the Cosby Show star in Los Angeles Superior Court for his client Donna Motsinger, charges the comic is mentally sharp and fit as a fiddle.

Another source points out Cosby's health could have declined in recent months.

Now, his accusers are asking a federal judge to slap the blind 89-year-old s-- pest with sanctions. "I deposed him last November, and his health was fine," insists Creed, who is attempting to seize the cash-strapped funnyman's assets because he appears unwilling to pay the judgment.

"He answered every question, and his mind was sharp. He's blind but that did not impact his ability at all to answer questions coherently," he added.

"He is trying to avoid accountability for his actions. He doesn't want to tell the truth about all the rape he committed. He's had a lifetime of sexual assaults against women."

A review of the video deposition shows a clean-shaven Cosby sporting a multicolored sweater and a thick gold bracelet, appearing physically robust and occasionally getting feisty with Creed over repeated questions.