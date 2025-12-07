Biggie's Estate Fires Back: Insider Says Netflix's Explosive Diddy Documentary's Claims About the Funeral of Notorious B.I.G. Are 'Flat-Out False' and 'Disrespectful'
Dec. 7 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
A representative tied to the estate of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. is speaking out after new allegations surfaced in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, disputing claims that Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged Biggie's estate for the cost of his funeral, RadarOnline.com can report.
New Diddy Documentary
The four-part series, which examines Combs' rise in the music industry and the federal investigation that led to his 2024 arrest, also explores a number of controversies surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder. Among them is an allegation from label co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who asserts that although Combs organized an elaborate funeral for Christopher Wallace, he later sought reimbursement once he realized the price of the arrangements.
However, according to a statement broadcast on The Breakfast Club on December 4, those claims are being forcefully rejected. Host Loren Lorosa read comments she said were provided by Wayne Barrow, who co-managed Wallace’s estate alongside the rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace.
Biggie's Funeral
Barrow stated he had never seen any indication that Biggie’s estate paid for the funeral, insisting that Combs and Bad Boy Records covered the expenses.
Lorosa explained, “I spoke with Wayne Barrow..who Worked with Biggies mom Ms Wallace in managing Biggies estate .. he was also a really close friend of Biggies… On the 50 Cent x Diddy Netflix doc — He made it clear he wanted to speak On behalf of ms Voletta Wallace not the estate and he says — The allegations from the doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ .. that Diddy/ Bad Boy used Biggies money to pay for his own funeral, Wayne alleges, are false."
The podcast host added on X that Barrow had reviewed financial records extensively: “Wayne says him and Ms. Wallace reviewed every royalty statement that came together up until the day she passed .. funeral expenses never came up… Wayne also alleges there weren’t Biggie & Diddy contract beefs at the time of Biggies passing. Life after Death was recouped."
'Rolling Stone' Story
Barrow also pushed back on another storyline from the documentary concerning a disputed Rolling Stone cover involving Biggie and Combs.
According to Lorosa, “Wayne Barrow says he can’t speak much on the the Rolling stone Biggie x Puff cover story drama from the Netflix doc, but he can say there was never a Rolling Stone Cover presented to Biggies team that he’s aware of."
Barrow ultimately suggested the narrative presented in the documentary misrepresents both Combs’ actions and Wallace’s inner circle, stating, “It's disrespectful that anyone would even imply that Biggie's mom and close friends would even be that naive to allow something like that to happen and not catch it."