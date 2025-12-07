Biggie's Estate Fires Back: Insider Says Netflix's Explosive Diddy Documentary's Claims About the Funeral of Notorious B.I.G. Are 'Flat-Out False' and 'Disrespectful'

Barrow stated he had never seen any indication that Biggie’s estate paid for the funeral, insisting that Combs and Bad Boy Records covered the expenses.

Lorosa explained, “I spoke with Wayne Barrow..who Worked with Biggies mom Ms Wallace in managing Biggies estate .. he was also a really close friend of Biggies… On the 50 Cent x Diddy Netflix doc — He made it clear he wanted to speak On behalf of ms Voletta Wallace not the estate and he says — The allegations from the doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ .. that Diddy/ Bad Boy used Biggies money to pay for his own funeral, Wayne alleges, are false."

The podcast host added on X that Barrow had reviewed financial records extensively: “Wayne says him and Ms. Wallace reviewed every royalty statement that came together up until the day she passed .. funeral expenses never came up… Wayne also alleges there weren’t Biggie & Diddy contract beefs at the time of Biggies passing. Life after Death was recouped."