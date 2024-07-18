REALITY TV WAR! ‘Big Brother’ Writer Doubles Down and Fights Back After CBS Threatened to Sue Him Over Wild Claims Show ‘Intentionally Casts Racists’

Stuart-Verner exclusively told us: "CBS’s lack of response, particularly when asked to specify which areas it disagrees with, speaks for itself."

The author noted he felt the network's cease-and-desist letter was "meant solely to scare me from writing further about Big Brother", though he plans to continue his work calling out the show.

Stuart-Verner further called out the network's request for permission before speaking to contestants and staff "ludicrous".