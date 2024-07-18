REALITY TV WAR! ‘Big Brother’ Writer Doubles Down and Fights Back After CBS Threatened to Sue Him Over Wild Claims Show ‘Intentionally Casts Racists’
CBS threatened to sue an author over his book's shocking claims about hit reality TV show Big Brother, but he's refusing to back down.
Brody Stuart-Verner exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he stands by "everything" in his book, The Big Brother Bible: 25 Years of America's Summertime Guilty Pleasure, including claims that the show "intentionally cast racists" and "categorically avoids casting transgender applicants" on the show.
Stuart-Verner exclusively told us: "CBS’s lack of response, particularly when asked to specify which areas it disagrees with, speaks for itself."
The author noted he felt the network's cease-and-desist letter was "meant solely to scare me from writing further about Big Brother", though he plans to continue his work calling out the show.
Stuart-Verner further called out the network's request for permission before speaking to contestants and staff "ludicrous".
The author said: "I’m a long-time fan and viewer, and I want to see the show succeed. The defensive of the network and series Executive Producers indicates an unwillingness to listen—and perhaps this is why the show’s ratings are at an all-time low today."
"I'm a gay person myself, and I spent much of my early life being quiet, scared of speaking my truth, so these bully tactics perpetrated by CBS don’t work on me. They’re a few decades late for that."
The Big Brother expert added: "At this point, in my view, the current production team needs to be replaced. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan have been with the show since 2001. I understand that it’s a remunerative venture for them both, but it’s clear to many long-time viewers that the duo is out of fresh ideas."
Stuart-Verner noted the duo "did a great job for several years but it’s time to move on, go work on something else, let a new team take a chance at elevating John de Mol’s iconic format".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CBS fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Stuart-Verner on June 21 over what they called "inaccurate statements” and “unsubstantiated claims” made in his tell-all book.
The network also firmly denied the allegation that they intentionally cast "racists" in the show as "false" and "untrue."