‘Set The Record Straight’: Jim Parsons To Expose ‘Big Bang Theory’ Costars Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki In Bombshell Memoir

Actor Jim Parsons is ready to expose his former Big Bang Theory castmates in a scathing new tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed the 49-year-old actor has been upset for years after his past co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco mouthed off about him leaving them high and dry when he decided to leave the show and break up the gang in 2018.